By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Madagascan Vanilla Cheesecake 540G

3.5(7)Write a review
Tesco Finest Madagascan Vanilla Cheesecake 540G
£ 4.00
£0.74/100g
1/6 of a cheesecake
  • Energy1311kJ 314kcal
    16%
  • Fat18.7g
    27%
  • Saturates10.0g
    50%
  • Sugars19.0g
    21%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1457kJ / 349kcal

Product Description

  • Baked Madagascan vanilla cheesecake on a digestive biscuit base with a soured cream topping.
  • Slowly baked, rich vanilla cheesecake topped with a blend of British soured cream and double cream. Inspired by the traditional New York cheesecake, our chefs slowly baked this creamy cheesecake made with real Madagascan vanilla, British soured cream, and double cream on a crunchy digestive biscuit base. Top with zingy raspberries or strawberries for a refreshing dessert.
  • Slowly baked, rich vanilla cheesecake topped with a blend of British soured cream and double cream. Inspired by the traditional New York cheesecake, our chefs slowly baked this creamy cheesecake made with real Madagascan vanilla, British soured cream, and double cream on a crunchy digestive biscuit base. Top with zingy raspberries or strawberries for a refreshing dessert.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 540g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (25%), Soured Cream (Milk), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Palm Oil, Single Cream (Milk), Demerara Sugar, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Invert Sugar Syrup, Double Cream (Milk), Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Salt, Madagascan Vanilla Extract, Raising Agent (Sodium Carbonates), Spent Madagascan Vanilla Seeds.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation Guidelines
  • 1. Carefully remove the cheesecake from the box.
  • 2. Loosen the cheesecake from the edge of the pot.
  • 3. Carefully push the cheesecake up through the hole in the centre and remove the pot.
  • 4. Slide the cheesecake off the board and onto a serving plate.

Number of uses

Pack contains 6 servings

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled Pot. Widely Recycled Base. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,

Net Contents

540g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/6 of a cheesecake (90g)
Energy1457kJ / 349kcal1311kJ / 314kcal
Fat20.7g18.7g
Saturates11.1g10.0g
Carbohydrate35.1g31.6g
Sugars21.1g19.0g
Fibre0.6g0.5g
Protein5.2g4.7g
Salt0.2g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

7 Reviews

Average of 3.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Yum

5 stars

Delicious Delicious

Absolutely delicious

5 stars

Divine but never in stock!

Cream too thick, not vanilla-y enough

2 stars

The cream part is too thick and flavourless. You can barely taste the vanilla in this one. How is this tesco finest? very disappointing. We have tried the "Tesco Vanilla Cheesecake " as well, and it is much better, really lovely and you can definitely taste the vanilla in that one.

Awful Cheesecake do not buy

1 stars

Absolutely DIRE. Worst cheesecake ever at a huge price. Base was 13mm thick digestive with only 14mm cheesecake. No vanilla flavour whatsoever. Waste of money. DO NOT BUY THIS ITS RUBBISH!

Ingredients have been changed shame

2 stars

They changed the ingredients few months ago now it's horrible. Before this I would give 5/5 and bought it nearly every week !!

Not Cheesy cake

4 stars

At last, Tesco catching up with reviews... The plastic case is a bit difficult to open. Whatever, a very tasty fresh cheesecake. Taste above the usual.

This cheese cake was gorgeous. I don’t normally li

5 stars

This cheese cake was gorgeous. I don’t normally like deserts after dinner but this gas got me hooked! Please send me emails to tell me when it’s on offer

Usually bought next

Tesco British Double Cream 300Ml

£ 1.05
£0.35/100ml

Tesco British Double Cream 600Ml

£ 2.00
£0.33/100ml

Tesco Raspberries 250G

£ 3.00
£12.00/kg

Tesco British Single Cream 300Ml

£ 0.99
£0.33/100ml

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here