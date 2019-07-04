Tesco Finest Madagascan Vanilla Cheesecake 540G

Yum
Delicious Delicious
Absolutely delicious
Divine but never in stock!
Cream too thick, not vanilla-y enough
The cream part is too thick and flavourless. You can barely taste the vanilla in this one. How is this tesco finest? very disappointing. We have tried the "Tesco Vanilla Cheesecake " as well, and it is much better, really lovely and you can definitely taste the vanilla in that one.
Awful Cheesecake do not buy
Absolutely DIRE. Worst cheesecake ever at a huge price. Base was 13mm thick digestive with only 14mm cheesecake. No vanilla flavour whatsoever. Waste of money. DO NOT BUY THIS ITS RUBBISH!
Ingredients have been changed shame
They changed the ingredients few months ago now it's horrible. Before this I would give 5/5 and bought it nearly every week !!
Not Cheesy cake
At last, Tesco catching up with reviews... The plastic case is a bit difficult to open. Whatever, a very tasty fresh cheesecake. Taste above the usual.
This cheese cake was gorgeous. I don’t normally like deserts after dinner but this gas got me hooked! Please send me emails to tell me when it’s on offer