Tesco Finest Tarte Au Citron 450G

Not as mouthwatering as it seems
Bought this tart thinking it will be amazing it looked mouthwatering but unfortunately it was the opposite for some reason you get a taste Of mushroom in it as you swallow the aftertaste is not pleasant at all I won’t be buying this particular product again sorry
Soggy
Super Soggy pastry makes it not a pleasant texture to eat. Wouldn't buy again
Very disappointing
Very disappointed with this product, Tesco Finest it's not. Pastry so soggy that it ended up a broken mess on the plate. Not worth the money and not a match for the Waitrose or M&S equivalents.
Delicious filling but rather disappointing overall
Too much pastry and not enough filling. The pastry is soft rather than crisp - rather under-baked for my taste