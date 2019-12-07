By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Tarte Au Citron 450G

2(4)Write a review
Tesco Finest Tarte Au Citron 450G
£ 4.00
£0.89/100g
1/6 of a tart
  • Energy1037kJ 248kcal
    12%
  • Fat14.2g
    20%
  • Saturates9.0g
    45%
  • Sugars15.3g
    17%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1383kJ / 331kcal

Product Description

  • Pastry case with a lemon filling, decorated with lemon pieces.
  • Zesty and creamy lemon filling on a crisp all butter pastry, hand topped with candied lemon julienne.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 450g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Double Cream (Milk) (16%), Pasteurised Egg, Lemon Juice (13%), Butter (Milk), Single Cream (Milk), Maize Flour, Lime Juice, Cornflour, Candied Lemon Shreds, Gelling Agents (Locust Bean Gum, Agar), Flavourings, Colour (Beta-Carotene), Salt.

Candied Lemon Shreds contains: Lemon Peel (Sulphites), Sugar, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 6 servings

Recycling info

Label. Paper widely recycled Foil. Metal check local recycling Tray. Plastic check local recycling Lid. Plastic check local recycling

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
Net Contents

450g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/6 of a tart (75g)
Energy1383kJ / 331kcal1037kJ / 248kcal
Fat18.9g14.2g
Saturates12.0g9.0g
Carbohydrate35.1g26.3g
Sugars20.4g15.3g
Fibre0.9g0.7g
Protein4.7g3.5g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 1.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Not as mouthwatering as it seems

1 stars

Bought this tart thinking it will be amazing it looked mouthwatering but unfortunately it was the opposite for some reason you get a taste Of mushroom in it as you swallow the aftertaste is not pleasant at all I won’t be buying this particular product again sorry

Soggy

2 stars

Super Soggy pastry makes it not a pleasant texture to eat. Wouldn't buy again

Very disappointing

1 stars

Very disappointed with this product, Tesco Finest it's not. Pastry so soggy that it ended up a broken mess on the plate. Not worth the money and not a match for the Waitrose or M&S equivalents.

Delicious filling but rather disappointing overall

3 stars

Too much pastry and not enough filling. The pastry is soft rather than crisp - rather under-baked for my taste

