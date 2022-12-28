We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Appletiser Appletiser 150Ml

Product Description

  • 100% Sparkling Apple Juice From Concentrate
  • Appletiser is 100% apple juice and lightly sparkling. An expertly blended and luxurious apple juice drink that elevates every moment.
  • Original Quality Since 1966
  • A 150ml Glass counts as one of your five a day
  • Lightly Sparkling. 100% Juice
  • Pack size: 150ML

Information

Ingredients

Ingredients: Carbonated Apple Juice From Concentrate (100%).

Storage

Store on a cool dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled.
  • Refrigerate after opening and consume within 4 days.

Number of uses

150ml 1 serving

  • Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Great Britain Ltd
  • Great Britain Ltd, Uxbridge UB8 1EZ
  • Coca-Cola.co.uk
  • 0800 227711

Net Contents

150ml

Nutrition

Typical Values100 mL150 mL% 150 mL
Energy value (kJ)197kJ296kJ4%
Energy value (kcal)47kcal71kcal4%
Fats0g0g0%
Saturated fats0g0g0%
Carbohydrates11g17g6%
Sugars10.5g16g18%
Proteins0g0g0%
Salt0g0g0%
Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
Love it

5 stars

A lovely clear refreshing drink.

