Cornetto Vanilla Gluten Free Soy Ice Cream Cone 4X90ml

Product Description
- Vanilla flavour soy ice cream in a gluten free wafer cone (16%) with chocolate flavour coating (14%) and hazelnut pieces (1.5%) on t
- The Vegan Cornetto is made with Soy and is Gluten Free. It consists of a delicious, crispy baked gluten free wafer, coated inside from top to bottom with a chocolatey layer, combined with a delicious vanilla soy ice cream and hazelnut pieces. It is a delicious vegan dessert.
- For over 50 years we’ve been perfecting our Cornetto recipe, including allowing us to use soy based ice cream that keeps the smooth ice cream texture that Cornetto ice cream cone is famous for. Taking your taste buds on a delicious journey from the tasty hazelnut topping, through the smooth vanilla flavour soy ice cream, down to the crunchy gluten free wafer cone - and of course ending with the legendary chocolate and hazelnut tip.
- An Italian ice cream dessert manufacturer from Naples, was passionate about ice cream, loving creamy texture, delicious flavours and quality ingredients. One day they found a way to spread their passion for ice cream to everyone, creating a formula that could not fail. The great idea was to cover the inside of the cone with a chocolatey layer, allowing the wafer to keep its crispiness when filled with ice cream. From this breakthrough we have the Cornetto we know and love today.
- This pack contains four tasty ice cream cones that, whether enjoyed as a snack or a dessert, is guaranteed to be a favourite with family and friends.
Let us know who you share #justonecornetto with!
- Pack size: 360ml
Information
Ingredients
Water, sugar, vegetable oils (coconut, sunflower), glucose syrup, glucose-fructose syrup, corn flour, corn starch, HAZELNUTS, fat-reduced cocoa powder, SOY extract (1%), emulsifiers (mono- and diglycerides of fatty acids, sunflower lecithins, ammonium phosphatides), stabilisers (guar gum, locust bean gum, carrageenan), flavourings, salt. May contain: milk
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Milk
Storage
Storage temperature at -18°C
Produce of
Italy
Preparation and Usage
Name and address
- Unilever UK,
- Unilever House,
- Springfield Drive,
- Leatherhead,
- Surrey,
- KT22 7GR.
Return to
- Unilever UK,
- Walls,
- Freepost ADM3940,
- London,
- SW1A 1YR.
- Unilever Ireland Ltd,
- 20 Riverwalk,
- National Digital Park,
- Citywest Business Campus,
- Dublin 24.
Net Contents
360 ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g Unprepared
|Per 100ml Unprepared
|Per Serving Unprepared
|%* per portion**
|Energy (kJ)
|1255 kJ
|829 kJ
|753 kJ
|9%
|Energy (kcal)
|299 kcal
|197 kcal
|179 kcal
|0%
|Fat (g)
|14 g
|9.5 g
|8.6 g
|12%
|of which saturates (g)
|10 g
|6.6 g
|6 g
|30%
|Carbohydrate (g)
|40 g
|26 g
|24 g
|9%
|of which sugars (g)
|26 g
|17 g
|16 g
|18%
|Protein (g)
|1.8 g
|1.2 g
|1.1 g
|2%
|Salt (g)
|0.1 g
|0.07 g
|0.06 g
|1%
|*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1 portion = 100 g. (Pack contains 4 portions)
|-
|-
|-
|-
