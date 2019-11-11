By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
The Doctors Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

3(6)Write a review
The Doctors Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl
£ 9.00
£9.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Sauvignon Blanc - White New Zealand Wine
  • New Zealand Sustainable Winegrowing
  • cheers.org.nz
  • The Doctors' have naturally & sustainably crafted a full flavoured Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc; herbaceous, tropical, refreshing, satisfyingly crisp & all at only 9.5% alcohol. Perfect for your modern lifestyle.
  • Wine of Marlborough, New Zealand
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • By thinking differently, we've created our own sustainable way to grape growing. The result is a lower alcohol Sauvignon Blanc, full and satisfying to taste, with that refreshing tropical Marlborough finish.

Region of Origin

Marlborough

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

7.13

ABV

9.5% vol

Producer

Forrest Wines

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

John Forrest

Country

New Zealand

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Sauvignon Blanc

Vinification Details

  • Using a clever approach to viticulture and naturally crafting their wines, The Doctors' created impeccably structured, excellent tasting, lower alcohol wines, without compromising the winemaking process and - more importantly - without compromising your wine drinking experience.

History

  • Here in New Zealand, thanks to some very clever folks, we've been at the sharp end of innovation throughout our short history. From splitting the atom to pioneering flight or discovering the structure of DNA, New Zealanders have led the way. Never ones to be happy resting on their laurels, John and Brigid Forrest- both Doctors in their own right - kept asking ‘what's next?'

Regional Information

  • Silty Wairau River Gravels, free draining, warm temperatures and low fertility terroir.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 5 years

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Forrest Wines Ltd.,
  • Blicks Road,
  • Renwick,
  • Marlborough,
  • New Zealand.

Importer address

  • Seckford Agencies Ltd.,
  • CO7 7QQ,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Seckford Agencies Ltd.,
  • CO7 7QQ,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml

6 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Healthy option

2 stars

This is a deceptive wine. It is low in alcohol at 9% and looks very pale. Would not order it unless you want a healthy option. The taste is better than other low alcohol products

Yuk!

1 stars

Good Idea - but, for me, undrinkable. Had to pour it away!

Great find

5 stars

Wouldn't guess this was lower in alcohol if you didn't know. Tastes like normal sauvignon blanc but only 9.5% abv.

A Great Lower Alcohol Wine

4 stars

I have been looking for a lower alcohol altnerative for New Zealand SB and was delighted to come across The Doctors. At 9.5% vol it still has enough of a kick and I have now replaced my usual with this one.

Dreadful

1 stars

Dreadful wine, far too sweet, certainly not a replacement for a normal Sauvignon Blanc. It may have had 25% off but it was still a disappointing buy, much as it grieved me, I poured most of it down the sink.

Beautiful wine

5 stars

I love this wine but cannot buy it at full price. I have to eagerly wait for it to be on offer.

