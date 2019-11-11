The Doctors Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

Healthy option
This is a deceptive wine. It is low in alcohol at 9% and looks very pale. Would not order it unless you want a healthy option. The taste is better than other low alcohol products
Yuk!
Good Idea - but, for me, undrinkable. Had to pour it away!
Great find
Wouldn't guess this was lower in alcohol if you didn't know. Tastes like normal sauvignon blanc but only 9.5% abv.
A Great Lower Alcohol Wine
I have been looking for a lower alcohol altnerative for New Zealand SB and was delighted to come across The Doctors. At 9.5% vol it still has enough of a kick and I have now replaced my usual with this one.
Dreadful
Dreadful wine, far too sweet, certainly not a replacement for a normal Sauvignon Blanc. It may have had 25% off but it was still a disappointing buy, much as it grieved me, I poured most of it down the sink.
Beautiful wine
I love this wine but cannot buy it at full price. I have to eagerly wait for it to be on offer.