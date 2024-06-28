Tesco Sticky Toffee Pudding 400G

Tesco Sticky Toffee Pudding 400G

3.8(36)
£4.00

£1.00/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/4 of a pudding
Energy
1291kJ
306kcal
15%of the reference intake
Fat
7.7g

medium

11%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.6g

medium

23%of the reference intake
Sugars
35.8g

high

40%of the reference intake
Salt
0.52g

medium

9%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1291kJ / 306kcal

Date sponge with toffee sauce.
Steeped in Toffee Light buttery date sponge covered in a rich toffee sauce
Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Chopped Date (15%), Sugar, Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup, Pasteurised Egg, Dark Brown Soft Sugar, Butter (Milk), Whipping Cream (Milk), Black Treacle, Palm Oil, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Cornflour, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate), Rapeseed Oil, Flavouring, Salt, Gelling Agent (Amidated Pectin), Colour (Algal Carotenes).

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

400g e

