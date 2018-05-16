Tesco Basics Aluminium Pan Set

- 3 Piece Set:
- 14cm Milk Pan, 15cm Saucepan, 18cm Saucepan.
- Tesco's aluminium pan range provides exceptional non-stick performance and durability. The aluminium coating ensures heat is distributed evenly and also makes it compatible with all heat sources, excluding induction.
- Made from aluminium
- Non-stick coating
Information
Preparation and Usage
- Before you buy it:
- Suitable for gas or radiant ring hobs only. Use plastic or wooden utensils to keep finishes looking their best.
- How to clean it:
- Allow to cool before washing. Dishwasher safe. Do not use scourers or abrasives - if food is burnt on, soak before washing.
Warnings
- WARNING! Handle may become loose and should be tightened with a screwdriver to avoid safety hazards. Never let a pan boil dry or leave handles over a heat source. They may get hot, so we'd strongly recommend using oven gloves. Ensure pans are either the same size or slightly larger than the heating area. Always lift the pan, do not slide or drag as this may damage the base of the pan and some hob surfaces. We recommend cooking on a medium heat setting to prolong the life of the pan. Take care not to knock the lid, repeated or hard knocks may cause it to shatter.
Safety information
