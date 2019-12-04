Tesco Finest Basil Pesto & Tomato Flatbread 245G

- Energy737kJ 175kcal9%
- Fat5.5g8%
- Saturates0.8g4%
- Sugars1.6g2%
- Salt0.5g8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1270kJ / 302kcal
Product Description
- Slowly fermented flatbreads made using wholegrain spelt wheat flour, hand topped with basil pesto and semi-dried tomatoes.
- Expertly crafted from 18 hour fermented dough, 00 and wholegrain flour for a light, soft texture, then finished by hand.
- 10 mins oven
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 245g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Wholegrain Spelt Wheat Flour, Basil Pesto (9%) [Sunflower Oil, Basil Leaf, Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Garlic Purée, Salt], Semi-Dried Tomato (7%) [Tomato, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Garlic, Oregano], Extra Virgin Olive Oil (3.5%), Durum Wheat Semolina, Flat Leaf Parsley, Salt, Garlic, Malted Wheat Flour, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Yeast, Brown Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Balsamic Vinegar [Red Wine Vinegar, Grape Must Concentrate].
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. This product may have been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperatures under carefully controlled conditions. Defrosted: It is suitable for home freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Oven cook
Instructions: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
200ºC/Fan 180ºC/Gas 6 12-14 mins
Number of uses
Pack contains 4 servings
Recycling info
Wrap. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
Return to
245g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a flatbread (58g)
|Energy
|1270kJ / 302kcal
|737kJ / 175kcal
|Fat
|9.4g
|5.5g
|Saturates
|1.4g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|44.1g
|25.5g
|Sugars
|2.8g
|1.6g
|Fibre
|2.7g
|1.6g
|Protein
|8.9g
|5.1g
|Salt
|0.9g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
