Tesco Chocolate Profiteroles 18 Pack

4.5(6)Write a review
Tesco Chocolate Profiteroles 18 Pack
£ 4.00
£0.22/each
3 Profiteroles
  • Energy1201kJ 289kcal
    14%
  • Fat21.3g
    30%
  • Saturates11.2g
    56%
  • Sugars12.9g
    14%
  • Salt0.17g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1645kJ / 396kcal

Product Description

  • 18 Choux pastry cases filled with stabilised cream and a pot of Belgian chocolate sauce.
  • Rich Belgian Chocolate. British Cream filled choux with chocolate sauce for poring or dipping. Inspired by traditional French techniques our chefs have refined their choux recipe over time to get a light and airy profiterole.
  • Rich Belgian chocolate
  • British cream-filled choux with chocolate sauce for pouring or dipping
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cream (Milk) (38%), Pasteurised Egg, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Belgian Milk Chocolate (7%) [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Belgian Dark Chocolate (6%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Evaporated Milk, Sugar, Dextrose, Palm Kernel oil, Coconut Oil, Milk Proteins, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Dried Glucose Syrup, Stabiliser (Pectin), Milk Sugar, Dried Skimmed Milk, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Flavourings.

Allergy Information

  • Also, may contain peanuts and nuts.. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 4 hours in a refrigerator Once defrosted consumed within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Chocolate sauce is not suitable for heating from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

This pack contains 6 servings

Recycling info

Base. Recyclable Lid. Recyclable Pot. Recyclable Sleeve. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

18 x Profiteroles

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1645kJ / 396kcal1201kJ / 289kcal
Fat29.2g21.3g
Saturates15.3g11.2g
Carbohydrate27.1g19.8g
Sugars17.7g12.9g
Fibre1.3g0.9g
Protein5.5g4.0g
Salt0.23g0.17g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

6 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Wasteful AND untasteful

1 stars

Choux buns were tasteless with a pappy texture, stuck to the roof of my mouth. Chocolate sauce was too sweet & a bit oily. But the worst offender is the gross amount of plastic packaging! The box & lid was as big as a large casserole dish, such an unnecessary & over the top item. I felt so bad just throwing it in the bin, I decided to re-use it as a plant container in my greenhouse. Feeling slightly better now.

Love these profiteroles. With chocolate you heat u

5 stars

Love these profiteroles. With chocolate you heat up to serve, they’re much nicer than the ones with chilled chocolate already on them. Wouldn’t pay full price for them, but on offer they’re reasonable value.

Very tasty!

5 stars

Very fresh also the chocolate sauce is very nice.we definitely love it!

DELICIOUS AND WORTH EVERY PENNY

5 stars

FANTASTIC PROFITEROLES FOR A PARTY. LOVELY LIGHT CHOUX PASTRY FILLED WITH GENEROUS AMOUNT OF CREAM. THE CHOCOLATE DIPPING SAUCE WARMED EASILY IN MICROWAVE AND WAS RICH AND DELICIOUS WITH OUT BEING OVERSWEET AND A GENEROUS AMOUNT. HIGHLY RECOMMENDED. WELL DONE TESCO.

Delicious

5 stars

Beautiful And you are a crafter container is great to use

Delicious! It was one day out of date when we ate

5 stars

Delicious! It was one day out of date when we ate them - my fault! I tried one myself in the morning and all was well, so we all enjoyed them. I'm not recommending eat out of date food, but these were fine and far too good to throw away. I will certainly buy them again.

