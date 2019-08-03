Tesco Chocolate Profiteroles 18 Pack

Wasteful AND untasteful
Choux buns were tasteless with a pappy texture, stuck to the roof of my mouth. Chocolate sauce was too sweet & a bit oily. But the worst offender is the gross amount of plastic packaging! The box & lid was as big as a large casserole dish, such an unnecessary & over the top item. I felt so bad just throwing it in the bin, I decided to re-use it as a plant container in my greenhouse. Feeling slightly better now.
Love these profiteroles. With chocolate you heat up to serve, they’re much nicer than the ones with chilled chocolate already on them. Wouldn’t pay full price for them, but on offer they’re reasonable value.
Very tasty!
Very fresh also the chocolate sauce is very nice.we definitely love it!
DELICIOUS AND WORTH EVERY PENNY
FANTASTIC PROFITEROLES FOR A PARTY. LOVELY LIGHT CHOUX PASTRY FILLED WITH GENEROUS AMOUNT OF CREAM. THE CHOCOLATE DIPPING SAUCE WARMED EASILY IN MICROWAVE AND WAS RICH AND DELICIOUS WITH OUT BEING OVERSWEET AND A GENEROUS AMOUNT. HIGHLY RECOMMENDED. WELL DONE TESCO.
Delicious
Beautiful And you are a crafter container is great to use
Delicious! It was one day out of date when we ate
Delicious! It was one day out of date when we ate them - my fault! I tried one myself in the morning and all was well, so we all enjoyed them. I'm not recommending eat out of date food, but these were fine and far too good to throw away. I will certainly buy them again.