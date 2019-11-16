By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Chocolate Profiterole 12 Stack

£ 2.50
£0.21/each
3 Profiteroles
  • Energy989kJ 238kcal
    12%
  • Fat18.1g
    26%
  • Saturates10.7g
    54%
  • Sugars9.6g
    11%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1522kJ / 367kcal

Product Description

  • 12 Choux pastry cases filled with stabilised cream and topped with Belgian chocolate sauce.
  • British Cream. Cream filled choux pastry finished with rich chocolate sauce. Inspired by traditional French techniques our chefs have refined their choux recipe over time to get a light and airy profiterole.
  • British cream
  • Cream-filled choux pastry finished with rich chocolate sauce
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cream (Milk) (41%), Pasteurised Egg, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Belgian Milk Chocolate (5%) [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Belgian Dark Chocolate (5%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup, Palm Oil, Evaporated Milk, Dextrose, Sugar, Palm Kernel Oil, Milk Proteins, Coconut Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Wheat Starch, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Dried Glucose Syrup, Stabiliser (Pectin), Milk Sugar, Dried Skimmed Milk, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain peanuts and nuts..

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 4 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted consume on the same day and do not refreeze. Once opened, consume within 24 hours. Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 4 hours in the refrigerator.
  • Once defrosted consume within 24 hours and do not refreeze.

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 servings

Recycling info

Base. Recyclable Lid. Recyclable Sleeve. Recyclable

Name and address

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1522kJ / 367kcal989kJ / 238kcal
Fat27.9g18.1g
Saturates16.5g10.7g
Carbohydrate22.3g14.5g
Sugars14.8g9.6g
Fibre2.1g1.4g
Protein5.5g3.6g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Deeeeelicious!

5 stars

So so good. Chocolately, creamy and moist. Terrific value also.

