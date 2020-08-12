Tesco 2 Custard Slices

These are excellent and my favorite confection but
These are excellent and my favorite confection but the last two times I ordered they are not showing in the llist - I do hope they are not discontinued
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1188kJ / 283kcal
INGREDIENTS: Water, Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Cream (Milk), Palm Oil, Milk Proteins, Cornflour, Butter (Milk), Dried Glucose Syrup, White Chocolate [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Rapeseed Oil, Invert Sugar Syrup, Soya Flour, Dextrose, Glucose, Sequestrants (Calcium Sulphate, Tetrasodium Diphosphate), Flavouring, Salt, Stabiliser (Pectin), Gelling Agent (Sodium Alginate), Colours (Carotenes, Lutein), Concentrated Lemon Juice.
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.
Produced in the U.K.
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One slice (94g)
|Energy
|1188kJ / 283kcal
|1117kJ / 266kcal
|Fat
|11.3g
|10.7g
|Saturates
|6.0g
|5.6g
|Carbohydrate
|41.6g
|39.1g
|Sugars
|27.5g
|25.9g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|0.8g
|Protein
|3.2g
|3.0g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As sold
