Tesco 2 Custard Slices

£ 1.00
£0.50/each

Offer

One slice
  • Energy1117kJ 266kcal
    13%
  • Fat10.7g
    15%
  • Saturates5.6g
    28%
  • Sugars25.9g
    29%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1188kJ / 283kcal

Product Description

  • 2 Slices with puff pastry layered with custard, topped with fondant icing and white chocolate.
  • British Cream Puff pastry layered with smooth custard, topped with fondant icing. Inspired by traditional methods our puff pastry is layered for a crisp and flaky bite.
Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Cream (Milk), Palm Oil, Milk Proteins, Cornflour, Butter (Milk), Dried Glucose Syrup, White Chocolate [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Rapeseed Oil, Invert Sugar Syrup, Soya Flour, Dextrose, Glucose, Sequestrants (Calcium Sulphate, Tetrasodium Diphosphate), Flavouring, Salt, Stabiliser (Pectin), Gelling Agent (Sodium Alginate), Colours (Carotenes, Lutein), Concentrated Lemon Juice.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts and egg. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Tray. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

2

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice (94g)
Energy1188kJ / 283kcal1117kJ / 266kcal
Fat11.3g10.7g
Saturates6.0g5.6g
Carbohydrate41.6g39.1g
Sugars27.5g25.9g
Fibre0.9g0.8g
Protein3.2g3.0g
Salt0.3g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

These are excellent and my favorite confection but

5 stars

These are excellent and my favorite confection but the last two times I ordered they are not showing in the llist - I do hope they are not discontinued

