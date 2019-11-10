By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 2 Cream Slices

3(9)Write a review
Tesco 2 Cream Slices

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

One slice
  • Energy989kJ 237kcal
    12%
  • Fat13.5g
    19%
  • Saturates8.9g
    45%
  • Sugars18.0g
    20%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1521kJ / 364kcal

Product Description

  • 2 Puff pastry slices filled with stabilised cream and a layer of strawberry conserve, topped with icing and chocolate flavoured decoration.
  • British Cream. Puff pastry layered with sticky strawberry jam, topped with fondant. Inspired by traditional methods our puff pastry is layered for a crisp and flaky bite.
Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cream (Milk) (36%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Palm Oil, Strawberry Purée, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Butter (Milk), Dried Glucose Syrup, Rapeseed Oil, Dextrose, Invert Sugar Syrup, Soya Flour, Icing Sugar, Milk Proteins, Milk Chocolate [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Whole Milk, Dried Skimmed Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Butteroil (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Salt, Stabiliser (Pectin), Palm Kernel Oil, Glucose, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Colour (Carotenes), Flour Treatment Agent (L-Cysteine), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts and egg. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Tray. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice (65g)
Energy1521kJ / 364kcal989kJ / 237kcal
Fat20.7g13.5g
Saturates13.7g8.9g
Carbohydrate38.9g25.3g
Sugars27.7g18.0g
Fibre3.3g2.1g
Protein4.0g2.6g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

9 Reviews

Average of 2.9 stars

Yummy

5 stars

As some people have said the pastry is soggy and nothing lime Puff pastry and yes the icing is thick BUT I like the thick icing which is why I buy them or brought them because at the time of leaving this review they have been unavailable for a number of weeks - I do hope they will be available again soon

Where’s the puff pastry?

1 stars

2 cream slices which on the box claims is puff pastry. Really? You could have fooled me. Even the picture on the box doesn’t look like puff pastry. What pastry there was had no layers which puff pastry is supposed to have. Instead it was hard and solid. More like a shortcrust pastry. That made these slices not nice. I won’t buy again.

Does not live up to description

3 stars

The puff pastry had no puff and looked like and was the consistency of uncooked pastry., ie flat and soggy. I don't know if this was a one off or whether they are always like this but I cannot recommend them on my experience. IMO an unusual failure for Tesco.

Disappointing

1 stars

Pastry underneath soggy, icing too thick. I think the cream was sweetened or possibly flavoured but I couldn't tell what with. sadly, really did not like this at all.

poor value for money

3 stars

These slices are so small you might throw them away thinking the box is empty!

delicious!

5 stars

lovely cakes

Tasty Treats

5 stars

The product is good quality (as well as the custard variety) and, if you are inviting people to afternoon tea or a party, treats like this save you a lot of work! It may sound lazy but there are a lot of us who are very busy!

