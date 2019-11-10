Tesco 2 Cream Slices

Yummy
As some people have said the pastry is soggy and nothing lime Puff pastry and yes the icing is thick BUT I like the thick icing which is why I buy them or brought them because at the time of leaving this review they have been unavailable for a number of weeks - I do hope they will be available again soon
Where’s the puff pastry?
2 cream slices which on the box claims is puff pastry. Really? You could have fooled me. Even the picture on the box doesn’t look like puff pastry. What pastry there was had no layers which puff pastry is supposed to have. Instead it was hard and solid. More like a shortcrust pastry. That made these slices not nice. I won’t buy again.
Does not live up to description
The puff pastry had no puff and looked like and was the consistency of uncooked pastry., ie flat and soggy. I don't know if this was a one off or whether they are always like this but I cannot recommend them on my experience. IMO an unusual failure for Tesco.
Disappointing
Pastry underneath soggy, icing too thick. I think the cream was sweetened or possibly flavoured but I couldn't tell what with. sadly, really did not like this at all.
poor value for money
These slices are so small you might throw them away thinking the box is empty!
delicious!
lovely cakes
Tasty Treats
The product is good quality (as well as the custard variety) and, if you are inviting people to afternoon tea or a party, treats like this save you a lot of work! It may sound lazy but there are a lot of us who are very busy!