Eastmans Garlic Sausage 10 Slices 125G

Eastmans Garlic Sausage 10 Slices 125G
£ 0.80
£0.64/100g
2 slices
  • Energy127kJ 30kcal
    2%
  • Fat1.0g
    1%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars0.2g
    0%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 508kJ / 121kcal

Product Description

  • Sliced, cured and cooked pork and garlic sausage with added water.
  • Exclusively for Tesco EASTMAN'S DELI FOODS "Proper Tasty" 10 Slices
  • Pack size: 125g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (80%), Water, Pea Starch, Garlic Purée, Salt, Dextrose, Potato Starch, Stabilisers (Tetrapotassium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Triphosphate), White Pepper, Sugar, Antioxidants (Sodium Ascorbate, Ascorbic Acid), Mineral Sea Salt, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrate), Coriander, Nutmeg, Garlic Oil, Black Pepper Extract, Nutmeg Extract.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from the EU

Number of uses

5 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

125g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g2 slices (25g)
Energy508kJ / 121kcal127kJ / 30kcal
Fat4.1g1.0g
Saturates1.4g0.4g
Carbohydrate2.8g0.7g
Sugars0.7g0.2g
Fibre1.0g0.3g
Protein17.7g4.4g
Salt1.2g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

I will spare the Grizzly Details.

1 stars

I thought this was going be Garlic Sausage, quite honestly I hate to think what this was, and what was in it. It tasted Horrible, bits of grizzly stuff which we had to spit out, sorry I won't go on anymore.. sorry for the pun but the Grizzly Details. From what I can see online, this seems to be the only Galic Sausage that is on offer from Tesco's?

Don't bother

2 stars

Not much taste of garlic and it had a big hole in every slice

Tesco yet again Bad. Where is the strong Garlic sa

2 stars

Tesco yet again Bad. Where is the strong Garlic sausage you did for years that was great? People did like it you know! You keep changing things and DO NOT REALIZE WE NOTICE!

Sandwich Star

5 stars

Lovely sandwich meat, great with a little coleslaw.

Non garlicky garlic sausage

1 stars

Have to give it one star as it won't let you give zero. There's no garlic in this garlic sausage I even wondered if it was ham in the wrong package but it doesn't taste like ham either it's literally nothing. I'll stick with the counter one that stinks your house out like proper garlic sausage should next time

Where's the garlic?

1 stars

Was there any garlic in this sausage? Slimy, fatty and tasteless and not a patch on Tesco own extra strong garlic sausage. It may be cheap but don't expect flavour for your money.

