Eastmans Garlic Sausage 10 Slices 125G

I will spare the Grizzly Details.
I thought this was going be Garlic Sausage, quite honestly I hate to think what this was, and what was in it. It tasted Horrible, bits of grizzly stuff which we had to spit out, sorry I won't go on anymore.. sorry for the pun but the Grizzly Details. From what I can see online, this seems to be the only Galic Sausage that is on offer from Tesco's?
Don't bother
Not much taste of garlic and it had a big hole in every slice
Tesco yet again Bad. Where is the strong Garlic sa
Tesco yet again Bad. Where is the strong Garlic sausage you did for years that was great? People did like it you know! You keep changing things and DO NOT REALIZE WE NOTICE!
Sandwich Star
Lovely sandwich meat, great with a little coleslaw.
Non garlicky garlic sausage
Have to give it one star as it won't let you give zero. There's no garlic in this garlic sausage I even wondered if it was ham in the wrong package but it doesn't taste like ham either it's literally nothing. I'll stick with the counter one that stinks your house out like proper garlic sausage should next time
Where's the garlic?
Was there any garlic in this sausage? Slimy, fatty and tasteless and not a patch on Tesco own extra strong garlic sausage. It may be cheap but don't expect flavour for your money.