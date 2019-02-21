By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Eastman's Cooked Beef Slices 125G

2.5(7)Write a review
Eastman's Cooked Beef Slices 125G
£ 0.80
£0.64/100g
2 slices
  • Energy122kJ 29kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.7g
    1%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars0.3g
    0%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 489kJ / 116kcal

Product Description

  • Sliced, cooked reformed beef with added water.
  • Exclusively at TESCO EASTMAN'S DELI FOODS "Proper Tasty" 10 Slices
  • Pack size: 125g

Information

Ingredients

Beef (89%), Water, Potato Starch, Dextrose, Salt, Stabilisers (Potassium Triphosphate, Sodium Triphosphate), Mineral Sea Salt.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using beef from the U.K or Ireland

Number of uses

5 servings Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Check Locally

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

125g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g2 Slices (25g)
Energy489kJ / 116kcal122kJ / 29kcal
Fat2.6g0.7g
Saturates1.1g0.3g
Carbohydrate2.9g0.7g
Sugars1.1g0.3g
Fibre0.4g0.1g
Protein20.0g5.0g
Salt1.2g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

7 Reviews

Average of 2.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Plenty of slices for the money.

3 stars

Really hadn't got a great deal of taste. However in a sandwich with some mustard or pickle it was fine. For the price it's not bad value.

not bad

5 stars

For the price ... it was great

tumor sandwich

1 stars

water and teeth processed beef Cancer sandwich tasted like someone peeled it off their shoe

Yuk

1 stars

Horrible. Beef version of spam.

Don’t buy

1 stars

Cheap processed grossly meat if u can call it that 2 pots in the bin! Rather pay extra and get quality!

this is not very nice meat wont by it sorry

1 stars

this is not very nice meat wont by it sorry

excellent corned beef and very good price. Well d

5 stars

excellent corned beef and very good price. Well done Eastmans

Usually bought next

Eastmans Wafer Thin Cooked Chicken 125G

£ 0.80
£0.64/100g

Eastman's Chicken Roll Slices 250G

£ 1.10
£0.44/100g

Eastman's Corned Beef 150G

£ 1.10
£0.73/100g

Eastman's Cooked Ham 125G

£ 0.80
£0.64/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here