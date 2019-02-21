Eastman's Cooked Beef Slices 125G

Plenty of slices for the money.
Really hadn't got a great deal of taste. However in a sandwich with some mustard or pickle it was fine. For the price it's not bad value.
not bad
For the price ... it was great
tumor sandwich
water and teeth processed beef Cancer sandwich tasted like someone peeled it off their shoe
Yuk
Horrible. Beef version of spam.
Don’t buy
Cheap processed grossly meat if u can call it that 2 pots in the bin! Rather pay extra and get quality!
this is not very nice meat wont by it sorry
excellent corned beef and very good price. Well done Eastmans