Tesco Jumbo Pork Sausage Roll 145G

Tesco Jumbo Pork Sausage Roll 145G
£ 1.00
£0.69/100g

Offer

One sausage roll
  Energy1826kJ 438kcal
    22%
  Fat26.0g
    37%
  Saturates11.6g
    58%
  Sugars2.7g
    3%
  Salt1.1g
    18%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1259kJ / 302kcal

Product Description

  Seasoned pork sausage meat wrapped in puff pastry.
  Flaky & Meaty Our experts carefully select ingredients to create perfect combinations of flavour and texture.
  • Flaky & Meaty
  Pack size: 145g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Pork (25%), Water, Palm Oil, Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Pork Stock [Pork Extract, Pork, Water], Dried Skimmed Milk, Parsley, Sugar, Nutmeg, Black Pepper, Brown Sugar, Mace, Thyme, White Pepper, Sage, Maize Starch, Onion Concentrate, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Tomato Paste, Garlic Concentrate, Antioxidant (Citric Acid).

Allergy Information

  For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Can be eaten hot or cold. 180°C/Fan 160°C/ Gas 4 16 - 18 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 180°C/Fan 160°C/ Gas 4 25 - 30 mins Place on baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.

Cooking Precautions

  Remove all packaging.
  All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  Check food is piping hot throughout before serving

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from the EU

Number of uses

1 Servings

Return to

  Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  U.K

Net Contents

145g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne sausage roll (145g)
Energy1259kJ / 302kcal1826kJ / 438kcal
Fat17.9g26.0g
Saturates8.0g11.6g
Carbohydrate25.3g36.7g
Sugars1.9g2.7g
Fibre2.2g3.1g
Protein8.7g12.6g
Salt0.8g1.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

1 Review

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Room for improvement

3 stars

My impression was of a mass-produced sausage roll, a bit on the dry side and nothing like as flavoursome as I has hoped.

