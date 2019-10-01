Tesco Crispy Sweet Potato Fries 300G

So quick and easy and versatile
I buy this regularly now as it is so quick and easy to use and added to a home made dish can make it look like a restaurant meal. I cook this sweet potato as much as ordinary potatoes now. It goes really well with spicy dishes that need a little more sweetness.
WHAT A SHAME
Sweet potato fries are excellent provided the potato is properly peeled. Having bits of skin on them makes it look dirty or as if it is rotten.
Best sweet potato fries
These are absolutely delicious I leave them in a bit longer so they are crispy
Nothing special
These always seem to arrive with due date of the next day or day after..often black
Healthy sweet potato fries!
These taste so amazing and they’re healthy too. I follow a slimming world plan and they are only 1syn for a half packet which makes them a fantastic dinner accompaniment. They crisp up really nicely too!