By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Crispy Sweet Potato Fries 300G

4.5(5)Write a review
Tesco Crispy Sweet Potato Fries 300G
£ 2.50
£0.83/100g

Offer

1/2 of a pack
  • Energy1334kJ 320kcal
    16%
  • Fat18.2g
    26%
  • Saturates1.4g
    7%
  • Sugars13.8g
    15%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 890kJ / 213kcal

Product Description

  • Crispy Sweet Potato Fries.
  • Tesco Crispy Sweet Potato Fries. Carefully coated in a crispy batter for extra crunch.
  • Sweet & crispy Carefully coated in a crispy batter for extra crunch.
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

Sweet Potato (80%), Rapeseed Oil, Maize Flour, Water, Rice Flour, Maize Starch, Tapioca Starch, Salt, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Dextrose Powder, Paprika Extract, Curcumin.

Allergy Information

  • May contain sulphites, mustard and egg. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 200°C, Fan 180°C, Gas 6
Time: 17-20 minutes
For Best Results From Chilled: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas6 17-20 minutes Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 17–20 minutes. Turn once during cooking to crisp evenly.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • This product was previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperature under carefully controlled conditions.

Recycling info

Lid. Plastic check local recycling Tray. Plastic check local recycling Sleeve. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy890kJ / 213kcal1334kJ / 320kcal
Fat12.1g18.2g
Saturates0.9g1.4g
Carbohydrate21.6g32.4g
Sugars9.2g13.8g
Fibre3.8g5.7g
Protein2.6g3.9g
Salt0.5g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

This product was previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperature under carefully controlled conditions.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

So quick and easy and versatile

5 stars

I buy this regularly now as it is so quick and easy to use and added to a home made dish can make it look like a restaurant meal. I cook this sweet potato as much as ordinary potatoes now. It goes really well with spicy dishes that need a little more sweetness.

WHAT A SHAME

4 stars

Sweet potato fries are excellent provided the potato is properly peeled. Having bits of skin on them makes it look dirty or as if it is rotten.

Best sweet potato fries

5 stars

These are absolutely delicious I leave them in a bit longer so they are crispy

Nothing special

3 stars

These always seem to arrive with due date of the next day or day after..often black

Healthy sweet potato fries!

5 stars

These taste so amazing and they’re healthy too. I follow a slimming world plan and they are only 1syn for a half packet which makes them a fantastic dinner accompaniment. They crisp up really nicely too!

Usually bought next

Tesco Potato Slices 350G

£ 1.60
£4.58/kg

Offer

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

£ 0.60
£0.60/each

Tesco Mediterranean Style Roasting Vegetable 400G

£ 1.45
£0.36/100g

Offer

Tesco Cheese And Garlic Stuffed Mushrooms 200G

£ 2.00
£10.00/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here