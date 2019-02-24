By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Diet Coke Mango 1.25Lt

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Diet Coke Mango 1.25Lt
£ 1.45
£0.12/100ml
A 250ml serving contains
  • Energy3.0kJ 1kcal
    0%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.03g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1kJ

Product Description

  • Sparkling Low Calorie Mango Flavour Soft Drink with Vegetable Extracts with Sweeteners
  • Love it light? Add some sparkle to your day, minus the calories with Diet Coke
  • Diet Coke is a sugar free, low calorie soft drink.
  • No Sugar
  • No Calories
  • Gluten-free, dairy-free and nut-free
  • Contains vegetables extracts and sweeteners
  • Serve over ice with a slice of lime.
  • Keep cold in the fridge.
  • Please recycle.
  • Coca-Cola and the Environment
  • Coca-Cola is committed to making a positive difference - to the health of the planet, consumers and the communities it serves. The company is working hard to reduce its impact on the environment in everything it does - growing more while using less in areas such as energy and water use, waste reduction and recycling - and by encouraging people to think more about the positive impact they can have on their local environment.
  • Contains a Source of Phenylalanine.
  • No sugar and calories
  • This product is GMO free
  • This product is gluten free
  • This product is allergen free
  • This product is suitable for vegetarians/vegans
  • Pack size: 1250ml
  • No sugar
  • No calories

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Colour (Caramel E150d), Phosphoric Acid, Sweeteners (Aspartame, Acesulfame K), Natural Flavourings including Caffeine, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Celery, Cereals Containing Gluten, Crustaceans, Eggs, Fish, Gluten, Lupin, Milk, Molluscs, Mustard, Nuts, Peanuts, Sesame, Soya, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Storage

Store cool and dry.Best before end: See side of cap or bottle neck for date.

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled

Number of uses

1.25 = 5 x 250ml servings

Additives

  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Coca-Cola European Partners Great Britain Ltd,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1EZ.

Return to

  • Coca-Cola European Partners Great Britain Ltd,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1EZ.
  • 0800 227711
  • Coca-Cola.co.uk

Net Contents

1.25l ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 250ml (%*)
Energy 1kJ3.0kJ
-0.3kcal1kcal (0%)
Fat 0g0g (0%)
of which Saturates 0g0g (0%)
Carbohydrate 0g0g (0%)
of which Sugars 0g0g (0%)
Protein 0g0g (0%)
Salt 0.01g0.03g (0%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Good loved it

5 stars

Good loved it

Usually bought next

Pepsi Max Raspberry 1.5L ..

£ 1.40
£0.09/100ml

Offer

Coke Zero Peach 1.25Ltr

£ 1.45
£1.16/100ml

Fanta Fruit Zero Twist 2 Litre

£ 1.85
£0.09/100ml

Tesco Sparkling Diet Lemonade 2 Litre Bottle

£ 0.40
£0.02/100ml

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here