Nivea Repair & Care Provitamin Hand Cream 100Ml

4(4)Write a review
Nivea Repair & Care Provitamin Hand Cream 100Ml
£ 4.00
£4.00/100ml
  • NIVEA Repair Hand Cream is formulated with Provitamin B5 to instantly relieve dry and chapped hands.
  • For well protected & soothed hands all day long!
  • Instantly relieves the feeling of extra dryness and tightness whilst moisturising hands for 24h
  • Concentrated repair formula with Provitamin B5
  • Pack size: 100ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Cetyl Alcohol, Sodium Cetearyl Sulfate, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Panthenol, Stearic Acid, Palmitic Acid, Myristic Acid, Arachidic Acid, Oleic Acid, Phenoxyethanol, Trisodium EDTA, Linalool, Limonene, Geraniol, Benzyl Alcohol, Citronellol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, BHT, Parfum

Produce of

Made in Germany

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
  • Trinity Central
  • Trinity Park
  • Bickenhill Lane
  • Birmingham
  • B37 7ES

Return to

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
  • Trinity Central
  • Trinity Park
  • Bickenhill Lane
  • Birmingham
  • B37 7ES

Net Contents

100ml ℮

4 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Really good

5 stars

Any other hand cream i have tried, doesn't leave so good and soft feeling on my hands than this do! Just so good product. I recommend!

Such a relief!

5 stars

I have very parched hands and have carpal tunnel which makes my skin dry. Nothing's else lasts anywhere near as well as this cream. It hydrates and protects brilliantly. My hands look so much nicer too, less wrinkly and much softer.

Non absorbent

2 stars

Hard to find a hand cream that absorbs easily, and this has the same issue. Even after 20 minutes there is still a sticky feeling on my hands. Nivea seems to no longer manufacturer an easily absorbing hand cream since they stopped making the macadamia nut oil hand cream.

absolutely brilliant

5 stars

this hand cream is great, it has cleared up my chapped broken skin, it is thick to start with and goes white whiles you rub it in, there is a slightly sticky feeling for about half a min, but once that is gone, wow, it is well worth it, my hands actually look younger where they are not so dry, i have been using this creme for 3 weeks, the third week, i only have to apply every other day, it great, i cant say anything more, go out and buy some, you wont be sorry. I am a Nivea convert, my skin is sensitive and Nivea since hitting my 30's is the only thing that seems to calm and sooth my skin, i use the shower creme, daily essentials light & the tinted foundation. Thumbs up from me. Magic!

