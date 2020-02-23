Nivea Repair & Care Provitamin Hand Cream 100Ml

Really good
Any other hand cream i have tried, doesn't leave so good and soft feeling on my hands than this do! Just so good product. I recommend!
Such a relief!
I have very parched hands and have carpal tunnel which makes my skin dry. Nothing's else lasts anywhere near as well as this cream. It hydrates and protects brilliantly. My hands look so much nicer too, less wrinkly and much softer.
Non absorbent
Hard to find a hand cream that absorbs easily, and this has the same issue. Even after 20 minutes there is still a sticky feeling on my hands. Nivea seems to no longer manufacturer an easily absorbing hand cream since they stopped making the macadamia nut oil hand cream.
absolutely brilliant
this hand cream is great, it has cleared up my chapped broken skin, it is thick to start with and goes white whiles you rub it in, there is a slightly sticky feeling for about half a min, but once that is gone, wow, it is well worth it, my hands actually look younger where they are not so dry, i have been using this creme for 3 weeks, the third week, i only have to apply every other day, it great, i cant say anything more, go out and buy some, you wont be sorry. I am a Nivea convert, my skin is sensitive and Nivea since hitting my 30's is the only thing that seems to calm and sooth my skin, i use the shower creme, daily essentials light & the tinted foundation. Thumbs up from me. Magic!