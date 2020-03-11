Nivea Express Hydration Hand Cream 100Ml

- NIVEA Express Hand Cream with natural Sea Minerals has a fast absorbing formula that provides 24h hydration.
- For well protected & hydrated hands all day long
- Moisturises your hands and absorbs in seconds, leaving them soft and fresh
- Ultra light formula with Sea Minerals
- Pack size: 100ML
Aqua, Glycerin, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Glyceryl Stearate, Cetyl Alcohol, Myristyl Myristate, Maris Sal, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Dimethicone, Glyceryl Stearate Citrate, Tapioca Starch, Sodium Carbomer, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Citronellol, Linalool, Parfum
Made in Germany
Bottle. Paper - Check Local Recycling
Name and address
- Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
- Trinity Central
- Trinity Park
- Bickenhill Lane
- Birmingham
- B37 7ES
100ml ℮
