Tampax Compak Regular Applicator Tampons 18

Good
I only used them when I go out or swimming, these are discreet until your son shouts out can I have one of these sweets. Sometimes using one isn't enough and I have to use a towel to I find the pearl version better for heavier flows. But before kids they worked fantastically
Excellent!
As a first time user of tampax these were super easy to use and comfortable. I’ve always suffered with heavy periods and heard good things about these and it did not disappoint
Excellent!
Comfortable and easy to applicate. And long lasting. I find I can go a long time without needing to change. Perfect when doing sports.
Excellent!
easy to apply and comfortable. rarely leak. no big difference between different types.
Excellent!
Wouldnt use any other product. Love how compact the are and fit on small handbag. Comfortable to wear.
Excellent!
I find the smaller size of the compax does exactly the same job as the regular large ones. Easier to put in your bag to travel around with and greater ease of insert with the plastic applicator than the cardboard i found. Would definitely recommend to anyone!
Excellent!
Tampax is my preferred brand of tampon so I really recommend it. I’ve found that sometimes the tampon can get stuck in the plastic casing while trying to insert which can cause discomfort, but otherwise great!
Excellent!
The best tampon ever so comfortable and easy to use!!!
Excellent!
Best I’ve found for me, let’s me get on with my day
this is for testing purpose
this is for testing purpose uhcywgefw sdsgcygwfeu chgfyewu chgwyfuew cguyfeu chgYWDTUWE CUYWGEFUEW