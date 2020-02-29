Tampax Compak Super Applicator Tampons 18

Excellent!
Comfortable and easy to applicate. And long lasting. I find I can go a long time without needing to change. Perfect when doing sports.
easy to apply and comfortable. rarely leak. no big difference between different types.
Wouldnt use any other product. Love how compact the are and fit on small handbag. Comfortable to wear.
I find the smaller size of the compax does exactly the same job as the regular large ones. Easier to put in your bag to travel around with and greater ease of insert with the plastic applicator than the cardboard i found. Would definitely recommend to anyone!
Tampax is my preferred brand of tampon so I really recommend it. I’ve found that sometimes the tampon can get stuck in the plastic casing while trying to insert which can cause discomfort, but otherwise great!
The best tampon ever so comfortable and easy to use!!!
Best I’ve found for me, let’s me get on with my day
Not happy with the applicator, found it hard to use, the applicator compressed before I wanted it to on several occasions
I find these tampons really good for my heavy flow insert without a struggle and not uncomfortable to wear. Not had any leaks or struggles at all.
The compak tampons are alot better than the normal applicater ones as once u pull them open u feel the click and u know your all set and no leaking.