Tampax Compak Super Applicator Tampons 18

£ 2.35
£0.13/each
  • Tampax Compak Super tampons offer protection and discretion for medium to heavy flow days during your period. They are free from fragrances and dyes. Tampax Compak tampons come with a compact and discreet plastic applicator and a rounded tip for comfortable insertion. With absorption channels to absorb directly to the core and a protective skirt to help prevent leaks for a worry free period. Tampax Compak tampons have been gynaecologically tested. They have also been independently tested for harmful substances by Oeko-Tex. Trusted leak free protection to let you do whatever you like. Tampax Compak’s best tampons for medium to heavy flow absorbency.
  • Try Tampax Pearl Compak, our best protection across the Tampax line up.
  • For more information about our products please visit our website.
  • Tampax Compak tampons offer protection and discretion during your period
  • Retractable plastic applicator for easy tampon insertion
  • Protective Skirt to help avoid leaks before they happen
  • Absorption channels that pull liquid inside the tampon
  • Independently tested for harmful substances by Oeko-Tex
  • Gynaecologically tested
  • Free from fragrances and dyes
  • For more information about our products please visit our website

Information

Produce of

Hungary

Preparation and Usage

  • Do not flush down the toilet.
  • Store in cool dry place

Warnings

  • Tampons are associated with Toxic Shock Syndrome (TSS). TSS is a rare but serious illness that may be fatal. Read and save the enclosed information.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • (UK) Freephone: 0800 378 135
  • (IE) Freephone: 1800 626 206
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Safety information

Tampons are associated with Toxic Shock Syndrome (TSS). TSS is a rare but serious illness that may be fatal. Read and save the enclosed information.

Excellent!

5 stars

Comfortable and easy to applicate. And long lasting. I find I can go a long time without needing to change. Perfect when doing sports.

Excellent!

5 stars

easy to apply and comfortable. rarely leak. no big difference between different types.

Excellent!

5 stars

Wouldnt use any other product. Love how compact the are and fit on small handbag. Comfortable to wear.

Excellent!

5 stars

I find the smaller size of the compax does exactly the same job as the regular large ones. Easier to put in your bag to travel around with and greater ease of insert with the plastic applicator than the cardboard i found. Would definitely recommend to anyone!

Excellent!

5 stars

Tampax is my preferred brand of tampon so I really recommend it. I’ve found that sometimes the tampon can get stuck in the plastic casing while trying to insert which can cause discomfort, but otherwise great!

Excellent!

5 stars

The best tampon ever so comfortable and easy to use!!!

Excellent!

5 stars

Best I’ve found for me, let’s me get on with my day

Poor!

1 stars

Not happy with the applicator, found it hard to use, the applicator compressed before I wanted it to on several occasions

Excellent!

5 stars

I find these tampons really good for my heavy flow insert without a struggle and not uncomfortable to wear. Not had any leaks or struggles at all.

Excellent!

5 stars

The compak tampons are alot better than the normal applicater ones as once u pull them open u feel the click and u know your all set and no leaking.

