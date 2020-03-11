By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nivea Hand Cream Intensive Almond Oil 100Ml

Nivea Hand Cream Intensive Almond Oil 100Ml
  • NIVEA Intensive Hand Cream is formulated with caring Almond Oil and the unique NIVEA scent provides rich care and intensive nourishment that lasts for 24h.
  • Almond oil
  • Intensive care
  • Nivea scent
  • Moisturising
  • Pack size: 100ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Glyceryl Stearate, Stearyl Alcohol, Dimethicone, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Distarch Phosphate, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Glyceryl Stearate SE, Hydrogenated Coco-Glycerides, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis Oil, Sodium Cetearyl Sulfate, Xanthan Gum, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Linalool, Limonene, Geraniol, Benzyl Alcohol, Citronellol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Parfum

Produce of

Made in Germany

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
  • Trinity Central
  • Trinity Park
  • Bickenhill Lane
  • Birmingham
  • B37 7ES

Return to

Net Contents

100ml ℮

Using Product Information

