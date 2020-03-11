Nivea Hand Cream Intensive Almond Oil 100Ml
- NIVEA Intensive Hand Cream is formulated with caring Almond Oil and the unique NIVEA scent provides rich care and intensive nourishment that lasts for 24h.
- Almond oil
- Intensive care
- Nivea scent
- Moisturising
- Pack size: 100ML
Aqua, Glycerin, Glyceryl Stearate, Stearyl Alcohol, Dimethicone, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Distarch Phosphate, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Glyceryl Stearate SE, Hydrogenated Coco-Glycerides, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis Oil, Sodium Cetearyl Sulfate, Xanthan Gum, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Linalool, Limonene, Geraniol, Benzyl Alcohol, Citronellol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Parfum
Made in Germany
Bottle. Plastic - Check Local Recycling
- Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
- Trinity Central
- Trinity Park
- Bickenhill Lane
- Birmingham
- B37 7ES
100ml ℮
