Little Soap Company Natural Bar Soap Cleansing Lemon 100G

4(5)Write a review
Little Soap Company Natural Bar Soap Cleansing Lemon 100G
£ 2.50
£2.50/100g

Product Description

  • Naturals Cleansing Lemon Zest Soap Bar
  • "My aim, quite simply is to make pure, natural soap accessible to everyone"
  • Emma x
  • 99.94% natural
  • Free from detergents, SLS, alcohol, parabens, sorbates, silicones, sulphates, synthetic fragrances & synthetic preservatives
  • Not tested on animals
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

Sodium Palmate* (Sustainable Palm Oil), Sodium Palm Kernelate* (Sustainable Palm Kernel Oil), Aqua (Water), Glycerin, Parfum (a blend made only from Pure Essential Oils including Lemon, Sweet Orange, Eucalyptus Leaf and May Chang Fruit Oil), Sodium Citrate (Sodium Salt derived from Citric Acid), Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate (a naturally derived Preservative), Citric Acid, Sodium Chloride (Salt), Limonene**, Lemon**, Citral**, * Made with 100% RSPO certified segregated sustainable Palm Oil and Palm Kernel Oil, ** Naturally occurring with the Essential Oils

Allergy Information

  • Contains Lemon

Name and address

  • Little Soap Company,
  • Upper High Street,
  • Broadway,
  • WR12 7AL.

Return to

  • Little Soap Company,
  • Upper High Street,
  • Broadway,
  • WR12 7AL.
  • www.littlesoapcompany.co.uk

Net Contents

100g ℮

5 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Thank you for stocking this!

5 stars

At last! Genuine free-from soap on the shelves... gentle on face and body. Smells amazing (only uses pure essential oils - so synthetic free). This is great for all our family (I use this on our baby and also buy for my elderly frail parents). Great everyday all rounder. Can we have more flavours!

Beautiful scent

5 stars

We just love this soap, it has a lovely scent and lathers very well and would not use anything else now.

I tried this and found it very strong on the face,

1 stars

I tried this and found it very strong on the face, rich of Sodium Chloride Citric Acid (Sodium Citrate) not good and I also bought the lavender one too and the same thing..

Well done Tesco for stocking this ethical soap

5 stars

Not tested on animals and uses sustainable palm oil (RSPO certified). Moreover, it smells great!

A lovely hard soap that lasts for ages, lathers be

5 stars

A lovely hard soap that lasts for ages, lathers beautifully, is largely chemical/poison free and leaves my skin clean and soft! More like this please Tesco!

