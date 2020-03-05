Little Soap Company Natural Bar Soap Cleansing Lemon 100G

Thank you for stocking this!
At last! Genuine free-from soap on the shelves... gentle on face and body. Smells amazing (only uses pure essential oils - so synthetic free). This is great for all our family (I use this on our baby and also buy for my elderly frail parents). Great everyday all rounder. Can we have more flavours!
Beautiful scent
We just love this soap, it has a lovely scent and lathers very well and would not use anything else now.
I tried this and found it very strong on the face, rich of Sodium Chloride Citric Acid (Sodium Citrate) not good and I also bought the lavender one too and the same thing..
Well done Tesco for stocking this ethical soap
Not tested on animals and uses sustainable palm oil (RSPO certified). Moreover, it smells great!
A lovely hard soap that lasts for ages, lathers beautifully, is largely chemical/poison free and leaves my skin clean and soft! More like this please Tesco!