By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Chablis Uvc 75Cl

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Chablis Uvc 75Cl
£ 9.00
£9.00/75cl

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • White French Wine
  • This Chablis perfectly combines a rich minerality with crunchy orchard fruit notes, completed with hints of citrus fruit and fern. The rich and lively palate impresses with its incredible length.
  • Wine of France
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • This Chablis perfecly combines a rich minerality with crunchy orchard fruit notes, completed with hints of citrus fruit and fern

Region of Origin

Burgundy

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9.38

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

Union Des Viticulture De Chablis

Type of Closure

Synthetic Cork: Other

Wine Maker

Paul Espitalié

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Chardonnay

Vinification Details

  • Cold settling occured before fermentation. The wine undergoes both yeast and malolactic fermentation. The wine is aged for 6 months on fine lees in tanks.

History

  • Our winery, dates from 1947, and groups nearly 300 winegrowers to produce the great white wines of Chablis. These wines reflect the utmost care our winegrowers devote to the cultivation of their vineyards and the commitment our winemakers bring to revealing the heart and soul of the wines. It is this subtle harmony between the grower in the vineyards, the technical advisor and the winemaker which bestows on our wines their much sought-after distinction.

Regional Information

  • Chablis is located about twenty kilometres from Auxerre in northern Burgundy. This village of about 2 500 inhabitants is famous for its white wine, unique all over the world. Chablis vineyards including twenty villages and hamlets. Like the greatest white wines of Burgundy, Chablis wine is produced from only one grape variety: the Chardonnay. The wines are planted on slopes, on each bank of the river "Serein". The sub-soil, the famous Kimmeridgian, consists of marls as well as marly limestone.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 5 years

Produce of

Product of France

Preparation and Usage

  • Terrific with shellfish platters or goat's cheese, but also grilled white fish or chicken.
  • Serving temperature: 10 to 12ºC.

Name and address

  • Union des Viticulteurs de Chablis,
  • à Chablis F-89800,
  • France.

Return to

  • Union des Viticulteurs de Chablis,
  • à Chablis F-89800,
  • France.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Not too shabby

5 stars

Lovely especially with £5 off.

Usually bought next

Tesco Finest Sancerre 75Cl

£ 14.00
£14.00/75cl

Tesco Finest Chablis 75Cl

£ 12.00
£12.00/75cl

Moillard Petit Chablis 75Cl

£ 11.00
£11.00/75cl

Offer

Trivento Golden Reserve Malbec 75Cl

£ 12.00
£12.00/75cl

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here