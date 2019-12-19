Hardys Varietal Range Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

Product Description
- Sauvignon Blanc - White Australian Wine
- To find out more, join us on Facebook/hardyswineuk or www.hardyswines.com
- A crisp and refreshing Sauvignon Blanc with flavours of passionfruit and gooseberry, complemented by a citrus finish - great with lightly spiced chicken dishes.
- Thomas Hardy's pioneering spirit and passion for winemaking spans five generations and is at the heart of our outstanding range of Hardys Wines.
- We created the Varietal Range to share the experience and diversity of wine in an uncomplicated way for everyone to enjoy. The wines for this range are fruity and easy drinking and display true varietal character.
- Wine of South Eastern Australia
- Pack size: 75cl
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Eggs, Milk, Sulphites
Tasting Notes
- Poached white pear and citrus flavours. A soft, creamy palate with a fresh, clean finish.
Region of Origin
South Eastern Australia
Wine Colour
White
Alcohol Units
9.0
ABV
12% vol
Producer
Accolade Wines
Type of Closure
Screwcap
Wine Maker
Viki Wade
Country
Australia
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Sauvignon Blanc
Vinification Details
- The 2012 Hardys VR Sauvignon Blanc was crafted from select parcels from South Eastern Australia. 2012 was a great year for Sauvignon Blanc with warm to mild summer with an even ripening season allowed optimum flavour development.
History
- Hardys VR stands for uncomplicated wines displaying true varietal character that are perfect for everyday enjoyment
Regional Information
- 2012 was a great year for Sauvignon Blanc with warm to mild summer with an even ripening season allowed optimum flavour development.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year
Produce of
Wine of Australia
Name and address
- Bottled by:
- Accolade Wines Ltd.,
- Weybridge,
- KT13 8TB,
- UK.
- At:
Return to
- Accolade Wines Ltd.,
- Weybridge,
- KT13 8TB,
- UK.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
75cl ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019