Butchers Choice 8 Burgers 397G

3(8)Write a review
£ 1.35
£3.41/kg
One burger
  • Energy465kJ 112kcal
    6%
  • Fat7.1g
    10%
  • Saturates3.2g
    16%
  • Sugars0.8g
    1%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1134kJ / 272kcal

Product Description

  • Beef burgers with onion, salt and black pepper.
  • BUTCHER CHOICE 8 Beef Burgers. Made with only British or Irish beef
  • Made with only British or Irish beef
  • At Tesco we have an Agricultural Team who work with farmers and suppliers to continually improve their high standards of quality, farming and welfare. We believe that good animal welfare gives better quality meat, that's why this product is prepared using beef from farms operating to these standards.
  • Cook from frozen 10 mins
  • Pack size: 397g

Information

Ingredients

Beef (63%), Onion, Pea Flour, Water, Beef Fat, Salt, Dextrose, Yeast Extract, Sugar, Pea Flakes, Onion Extract, Black Pepper.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.
Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.

Grill
Instructions: For best results grill from frozen.
Remove all packaging.
Place under a pre-heated grill for 8-10 minutes.
Turn occasionally.

Oven cook
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6.
For best results cook from frozen.
Remove all packaging. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 14-16 minutes.
Turn occasionally.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using beef from the U.K. and Ireland

Number of uses

This pack contains 8 servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card - Widely Recycled Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

Net Contents

397g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy1134kJ / 272kcal465kJ / 112kcal
Fat17.4g7.1g
Saturates7.8g3.2g
Carbohydrate13.6g5.6g
Sugars2.0g0.8g
Fibre1.1g0.5g
Protein14.7g6.0g
Salt0.8g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When grilled according to instructions.--

nice burgers

4 stars

Good freezer filler- they are juicy and ready for the mighty bap. Lovely with lettuce, onion, ketchup...mmm all the cliches. I like that they are thin as it can be daunting having to chew down a steak burger 1ft thick.

Delicious

4 stars

I ordered these by accident instead of my usual ones. I will be buying them again as they have a lovely flavour and are tender. They are thinner than the ones I used to buy and they do shrink a bit but the flavour is imo divine so I will cook two instead of one. I cooked mine in the oven from frozen rather than grill.

Absolutely disgusting like most of tesco meat. Ful

1 stars

Absolutely disgusting like most of tesco meat. Full of grissle with a fould old meat under taste. Good as dog food I guess.

Worst bugers

1 stars

Used on the bbq the other day. Shrink down to nothing and tasted like paper..even the dog hated them...

Less meat than most but they have a good taste

5 stars

I have been buying these for about as long as they have come onto the market. At 63% beef they are on low end but that only means different and not worse. Right now Birds Eye standard beef burgers only have 77%. Do not expect them or try them thinking "I am going to see if they are like my 99% burgers," they are not. The taste is different but I love it. The texture is different but I like that also. A friend was frying these burgers the other day and she fried them for the best part of five minutes each side and do know what happened; they were like the soles of my shoe. As they are frozen I heat my oil and then fry them for a maximum of two minutes each side; depending on the power of the rings on your oven this might be slightly different for you. Once cooked I season with a bit of pepper (Whie or Black depending on my mood) and Onion Salt, the I place the first burger onto my bread roll; then I add one of those creamy mature cheese slices a bit of sauce and then top it off with the second burger and the top of the roll. I also like to cook them in the oven for a completely different taste. I let the burgers thaw in a tray andI heat my oven to about 150 degrees to190 degrees, it depends on the oven. I fry my onions off so they are not too brown but I am sure people know what I mean. Then I cover the burgers with gravy or a sauce (Even curry) and add the onions. Depending on how hot I get the sauce and onions which I warm up just before this. I place the tray in the middle of my oven and it takes from thirty minutes to an hour to cook. I actually love these with curry sauce (Including Sultanas) and boiled rice. If you want to get your boiled rice to taste better, never drain it off as you get a creamy taste to it. Peas and Sweet Corn make this heaven on a plate. The children loved this in a traditional style meat and three veg dinner. When it comes to food the world is your lobster, it just takes a little imagination.

Mushy

2 stars

Although the taste is okay, the texture is like mush. Really not very pleasant in a burger bun (mightn't be so bad on its own).

Great burgers, Great price!

5 stars

Our little family enjoy these burgers and bargain for the price so win - win! I would recommend.

Good value for money.

4 stars

As a value range product they are excellent. I had them for tea today and buy them regularly.

