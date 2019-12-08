Butchers Choice 8 Burgers 397G

Less meat than most but they have a good taste

I have been buying these for about as long as they have come onto the market. At 63% beef they are on low end but that only means different and not worse. Right now Birds Eye standard beef burgers only have 77%. Do not expect them or try them thinking "I am going to see if they are like my 99% burgers," they are not. The taste is different but I love it. The texture is different but I like that also. A friend was frying these burgers the other day and she fried them for the best part of five minutes each side and do know what happened; they were like the soles of my shoe. As they are frozen I heat my oil and then fry them for a maximum of two minutes each side; depending on the power of the rings on your oven this might be slightly different for you. Once cooked I season with a bit of pepper (Whie or Black depending on my mood) and Onion Salt, the I place the first burger onto my bread roll; then I add one of those creamy mature cheese slices a bit of sauce and then top it off with the second burger and the top of the roll. I also like to cook them in the oven for a completely different taste. I let the burgers thaw in a tray andI heat my oven to about 150 degrees to190 degrees, it depends on the oven. I fry my onions off so they are not too brown but I am sure people know what I mean. Then I cover the burgers with gravy or a sauce (Even curry) and add the onions. Depending on how hot I get the sauce and onions which I warm up just before this. I place the tray in the middle of my oven and it takes from thirty minutes to an hour to cook. I actually love these with curry sauce (Including Sultanas) and boiled rice. If you want to get your boiled rice to taste better, never drain it off as you get a creamy taste to it. Peas and Sweet Corn make this heaven on a plate. The children loved this in a traditional style meat and three veg dinner. When it comes to food the world is your lobster, it just takes a little imagination.