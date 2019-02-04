Tesco Chicken Tikka Masala Pilau Rice 400G

I disagree with the other reviews. I always used t
I disagree with the other reviews. I always used to buy the more expensive Tesco Chicken Tikka Masala, (its a wonder I don't look like them I ate so many) but now I am older my appetite seems to have shrunk. I find this version a bit smaller but just as tasty, and the amount of chicken is just fine. Ideal for one.
Do yourself a favour and buy the Tesco brand chilled Tikka Masala instead. It's great. This was strangely full of peppers although they're not on the ingredients list. The sauce was watery and tasteless. I even wonder if it was packaged wrongly. Avoid if you actually like Tikka Masala.
Found it very wet, a lot of fairly bland sauce and not much chicken. Annoying that you have to peel back the film to add a teaspoon of water to the rice and stir both the rice and the chicken in sauce.