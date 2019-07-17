Tesco Chicken Korma With Pilau Rice 400G

Packaging not fit for purpose
Tasty meal but the film lid which has to be peeled back in order to add water to the rice is totally useless. It splits and leaves bits of plastic everywhere. Also, you risk burnt fingers when trying to remove the rest of the film prior to serving.
Doesn't taste like Korma
Never tasted a korma like it has weird taste chewy chicken and cooking instructions way over cook it.
Chicken Korma at its best
This was a very tasty curry. The portion was very much value for money. The rice was very tasty. All in all a great meal form a very reasonable price.