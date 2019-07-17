By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Chicken Korma With Pilau Rice 400G

3(3)Write a review
Tesco Chicken Korma With Pilau Rice 400G
£ 1.60
£4.00/kg
Each pack
Typical values per 100g: Energy 718kJ / 171kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked chicken breast pieces in a mild creamy coconut sauce with cardamom served with pilau rice.
  • Fragrant cardamom simmered with coconut for a mild, creamy sauce
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pilau Rice, Water, Chicken Breast (14%), Onion, Single Cream (Milk) (7%), Rapeseed Oil, Coconut, Tomato Paste, Cornflour, Brown Sugar, Desiccated Coconut, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Salt, Spices, Chicory Extract, Coriander Leaf, Yeast Extract, Cardamom, Flavouring, Onion Powder, Sugar, Chicken Extract.

Cooked Pilau Rice contains: Water, Basmati Rice, Rapeseed Oil, Cumin Seed, Turmeric Powder.

Allergy Information

  • Also, may contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Oven: 200°C/180°C/Gas 6 45 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 30 minutes. Carefully peel back film lid, add 2 tablespoons of water to rice and gently stir the product. Re-cover and heat for a further 15 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir well before serving.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Microwave:800W 10 1/2 mins / 900W 9 1/2 mins
For best results microwave heat from frozen.
Heat on full power for 6 minutes (800W)/(900W).
Carefully peel back film lid, add 2 tablespoons of water to rice, stir and re-cover.
Heat on full power for a further 4 minutes 30 seconds (800W)/3 minutes 30 seconds (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir well before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.
  • For best results cook from frozen.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using chicken from Thailand

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy718kJ / 171kcal2671kJ / 637kcal
Fat7.0g25.9g
Saturates2.1g7.8g
Carbohydrate18.8g69.8g
Sugars4.2g15.5g
Fibre1.4g5.3g
Protein7.6g28.4g
Salt0.4g1.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

3 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Packaging not fit for purpose

3 stars

Tasty meal but the film lid which has to be peeled back in order to add water to the rice is totally useless. It splits and leaves bits of plastic everywhere. Also, you risk burnt fingers when trying to remove the rest of the film prior to serving.

Doesn't taste like Korma

1 stars

Never tasted a korma like it has weird taste chewy chicken and cooking instructions way over cook it.

Chicken Korma at its best

5 stars

This was a very tasty curry. The portion was very much value for money. The rice was very tasty. All in all a great meal form a very reasonable price.

