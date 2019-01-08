By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Eastmans Chicken & Mushroom Pie 150G

1(2)Write a review
Eastmans Chicken & Mushroom Pie 150G
£ 0.74
£0.49/100g
Each pack
  • Energy1577kJ 377kcal
    19%
  • Fat17.7g
    25%
  • Saturates8.8g
    44%
  • Sugars2.5g
    3%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1051kJ / 251kcal

Product Description

  • Shortcrust pastry base filled with chicken breast and mushroom in a creamy sauce topped with a puff pastry lid.
  • Proper Tasty
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Chicken Breast (21%), Water, Palm Oil, Mushroom (7%), Single Cream (Milk), Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Onion, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Chicken Extract, Dried Skimmed Milk, Carrot, White Pepper, Bay.

Allergy Information

  • A variety of products are prepared on our counters, this product may contain other allergens.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: From chilled: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 20 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20 minutes.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: From frozen: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 35 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 35 minutes.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Remove outer packaging
  • Leave in foil tray.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using chicken from Thailand

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Tray. Metal check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (150g)
Energy1051kJ / 251kcal1577kJ / 377kcal
Fat11.8g17.7g
Saturates5.8g8.8g
Carbohydrate26.2g39.3g
Sugars1.7g2.5g
Fibre1.8g2.7g
Protein9.2g13.7g
Salt0.5g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Just eat the packaging?

1 stars

There is a reason Tescos are not prepared to put their name in this Fake Brand.

vile

1 stars

buy this. eat it it is a vile pie chicken was pink, don't buy it. it is not nice pie.

Usually bought next

Eastmans Steak Pie 150G

£ 0.74
£0.49/100g

Eastmans Minced Beef & Onion Pasty 150G

£ 0.37
£0.25/100g

Tesco Mashed Potato 425G

£ 1.00
£2.36/kg

Offer

Ginsters Large Cornish Pasty 272G

£ 1.50
£0.55/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here