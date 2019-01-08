Eastmans Chicken & Mushroom Pie 150G

Just eat the packaging?
There is a reason Tescos are not prepared to put their name in this Fake Brand.
vile
buy this. eat it it is a vile pie chicken was pink, don't buy it. it is not nice pie.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1051kJ / 251kcal
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Chicken Breast (21%), Water, Palm Oil, Mushroom (7%), Single Cream (Milk), Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Onion, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Chicken Extract, Dried Skimmed Milk, Carrot, White Pepper, Bay.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Keep refrigerated.
Oven
Instructions: From chilled: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 20 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20 minutes.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: From frozen: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 35 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 35 minutes.
Produced in the U.K., using chicken from Thailand
1 Servings
Tray. Metal check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled
150g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (150g)
|Energy
|1051kJ / 251kcal
|1577kJ / 377kcal
|Fat
|11.8g
|17.7g
|Saturates
|5.8g
|8.8g
|Carbohydrate
|26.2g
|39.3g
|Sugars
|1.7g
|2.5g
|Fibre
|1.8g
|2.7g
|Protein
|9.2g
|13.7g
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.7g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
