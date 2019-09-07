Maltesers Ice Cream 500Ml

- Energy537kJ 128kcal6%
Product Description
- Malt flavoured ice cream with milk chocolate sauce (15%) and crispy cocoa coated malt pieces (8%)
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 500ml
Information
Ingredients
Rehydrated Skimmed Milk Powder, Glucose Syrup, Vegetable Fats (Coconut, Palm and Shea), Sugar, Barley Malt Extract, Sweetened Skimmed Condensed Milk, Inverted Sugar Syrup, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Wheat Flour, Wheat Gluten, Starch, Flavouring, Emulsifier: E471, E322, Stabilisers: E331, E339, E407, E410, E412, Raising Agents: E341, E500, E501, Salt
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of: Egg, Soya, Peanut, Hazelnut, Almond and other Nuts
Storage
Keep frozen below -18°CDo not refreeze once thawed Best Before End Date: see base
Produce of
Produced in the EU
Name and address
- GB:
- Freepost,
- Mars.
- IRL:
- Mars,
- Box 3856,
Return to
- GB:
- Freepost,
- Mars,
- Consumer Care.
- IRL:
- Mars,
- Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
- UK: 0800 952 0077
- www.marschocolatedrinksandtreats.com
Net Contents
500ml
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100 ml and /portion (2 scoops)
|% RI*
|Energy (kJ)
|537
|6
|Energy (kcal)
|128
|6
|Fat (g)
|6.0
|9
|of which Saturates (g)
|5.0
|25
|Carbohydrate (g)
|17
|7
|of which Sugars (g)
|11
|12
|Protein (g)
|1.4
|3
|Salt (g)
|0.20
|3
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
