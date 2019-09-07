By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Maltesers Ice Cream 500Ml

Maltesers Ice Cream 500Ml
£ 3.00
£0.60/100ml
per portion of 100ml
  • Energy537kJ 128kcal
    6%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 100 ml and /portion (2 scoops)

Product Description

  • Malt flavoured ice cream with milk chocolate sauce (15%) and crispy cocoa coated malt pieces (8%)
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 500ml

Information

Ingredients

Rehydrated Skimmed Milk Powder, Glucose Syrup, Vegetable Fats (Coconut, Palm and Shea), Sugar, Barley Malt Extract, Sweetened Skimmed Condensed Milk, Inverted Sugar Syrup, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Wheat Flour, Wheat Gluten, Starch, Flavouring, Emulsifier: E471, E322, Stabilisers: E331, E339, E407, E410, E412, Raising Agents: E341, E500, E501, Salt

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of: Egg, Soya, Peanut, Hazelnut, Almond and other Nuts

Storage

Keep frozen below -18°CDo not refreeze once thawed Best Before End Date: see base

Produce of

Produced in the EU

Name and address

  • GB:
  • Freepost,
  • Mars.
  • IRL:
  • Mars,
  • Box 3856,

Return to

  • GB:
  • Freepost,
  • Mars,
  • Consumer Care.
  • IRL:
  • Mars,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • UK: 0800 952 0077
  • www.marschocolatedrinksandtreats.com

Net Contents

500ml

Nutrition

Typical Values100 ml and /portion (2 scoops)% RI*
Energy (kJ)5376
Energy (kcal)1286
Fat (g)6.09
of which Saturates (g)5.025
Carbohydrate (g)177
of which Sugars (g)1112
Protein (g)1.43
Salt (g)0.203
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--

