Birds Eye 5Oz Steak Burger 284G

No Inspiration here!
Where do Birds Eye get their "inspirations" from? These were not very nice at all.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy As Sold 100g Provides:
Steak* (96%), Crumb**, Cracked Black Pepper, Salt, Natural Rosemary Flavouring, *Steak: Beef, Beef Flat, **Crumb: Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt
Store in a freezer at -18°C or cooler.
Barbecue
Instructions: Charcoal must be glowing red with a powdery grey surface before cooking.
Turn over regularly.
Cook until no pink meat remain.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Tastiest when Grilled Straight from the Freezer.
Please ensure your burgers are cooked until piping hot and cooked throughout, without any pink meat remaining.
These instructions are guidelines only.
Do Not refreeze after defrosting.
Grill
Instructions: Medium Grill 30-35 mins
Pre-heat the grill.
Turn over occasionally.
Oven cook
Instructions: 230°C, Fan 210°C, Gas Mark 8 25 mins
Pre-heat the oven.
Cook in the middle of the oven on a baking tray with upturned edges. Turn over halfway through cooking.
Made in the United Kingdom with beef sourced from farms within the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland
This pack contains 2 portions
284g ℮
|Typical Values
|As Sold 100g Provides:
|Per 5oz burger (142g) grilled provides:
|Energy - kJ
|1386kJ
|1219kJ
|- kcal
|335kcal
|293kcal
|Fat
|29g
|21g
|- of which Saturates
|9.9g
|7.2g
|Carbohydrate
|1.4g
|2g
|- of which Sugars
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Fibre
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|17g
|24g
|Salt
|0.67g
|0.96g
Although great care has been taken to remove all bones some may remain.
