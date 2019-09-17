By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Birds Eye 5Oz Steak Burger 284G

Birds Eye 5Oz Steak Burger 284G
£ 2.50
£8.81/kg
Per 5oz burger (142g) grilled provides:
  • Energy1219kJ 293kcal
    15%
  • Fat21g
    30%
  • Saturates7.2g
    36%
  • Sugars<0.5g
    <1%
  • Salt0.96g
    16%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy As Sold 100g Provides:

Product Description

  • 5oz Steak Beef Burger with seasoning.
  • For a Sustainable Tomorrow
  • Making a difference with responsibly sourced and prepared food every day
  • birdseye.co.uk/our-sustainable-path
  • Birds Eye Inspirations brings you delicious, menu inspired dishes for quality meal times at home. Try our 5oz Steak burger, made with only five simple ingredients, on a toasted brioche bun with fresh tomato and onion relish.
  • UK & Irish 100% quality beef
  • Eating inspired by dining out
  • Five ingredients - steak, crumb, pepper, salt and rosemary
  • BBQ from frozen
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 284g

Information

Ingredients

Steak* (96%), Crumb**, Cracked Black Pepper, Salt, Natural Rosemary Flavouring, *Steak: Beef, Beef Flat, **Crumb: Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat

Storage

Store in a freezer at -18°C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Barbecue
Instructions: Charcoal must be glowing red with a powdery grey surface before cooking.
Turn over regularly.
Cook until no pink meat remain.

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Tastiest when Grilled Straight from the Freezer.
Please ensure your burgers are cooked until piping hot and cooked throughout, without any pink meat remaining.
These instructions are guidelines only.
Do Not refreeze after defrosting.

Grill
Instructions: Medium Grill 30-35 mins
Pre-heat the grill.
Turn over occasionally.

Oven cook
Instructions: 230°C, Fan 210°C, Gas Mark 8 25 mins
Pre-heat the oven.
Cook in the middle of the oven on a baking tray with upturned edges. Turn over halfway through cooking.

Produce of

Made in the United Kingdom with beef sourced from farms within the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Although great care has been taken to remove all bones some may remain.

Name and address

  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.
  • Birds Eye Ireland,
  • Monread Rd,

Return to

  • Careline information...
  • Call us free on 0800 33 22 77 Mon - Fri 8am to 6pm
  • ROI: Callsave 1850 298 398
Net Contents

284g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs Sold 100g Provides:Per 5oz burger (142g) grilled provides:
Energy - kJ1386kJ1219kJ
- kcal335kcal293kcal
Fat 29g21g
- of which Saturates 9.9g7.2g
Carbohydrate 1.4g2g
- of which Sugars <0.5g<0.5g
Fibre <0.5g<0.5g
Protein 17g24g
Salt 0.67g0.96g

Safety information

Although great care has been taken to remove all bones some may remain.

1 Review

Average of 2 stars

No Inspiration here!

2 stars

Where do Birds Eye get their "inspirations" from? These were not very nice at all.

