Brushworks Make Up Remover Cloth

Product Description
- HD Make-Up Remover Cloth
- Brushworks reusable make-up remover cloth removes 100% of your make-up with only water, including waterproof, stage, sports, and theatrical make-up!
- Our super soft facial cloth is made of the finest materials that leave your face feeling fresh, clean and healthy after use.
- A great alternative to regular chemical face washes, cleaners and make up removers.
- Use up to 1000 times, it's also machine washable so can be used again and again.
- A British brand
- CEW - Beauty Awards Finalist 2018
- Super soft
- Removes all make-up with water!
- No chemicals
- Reusable
Information
Produce of
Designed in the UK, made in China
Preparation and Usage
- So simple to use... add warm water
- Use a circular motion to remove makeup
- Machine wash to remove all make-up from the cloth.
- Note: Machine Wash prior to first use.
- Best washed at 40°
Warnings
Name and address
- Invogue Ltd,
- PO Box 4775,
- Ascot,
- SL5 5DR.
Return to
Safety information
