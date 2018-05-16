Hearty Food Co. Spinach & Ricotta Tortelloni 250G

- Energy1376kJ 326kcal16%
- Fat5.7g8%
- Saturates2.2g11%
- Sugars3.2g4%
- Salt1.0g17%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 787kJ / 186kcal
Product Description
- Fresh Egg pasta parcels filled with ricotta full fat whey cheese and spinach.
- Packaged in protective atmosphere.
- Fresh pasta filled with creamy ricotta cheese and spinach
- Pack size: 250g
Information
Ingredients
Fresh Egg Pasta, Ricotta Full Fat Whey Cheese (Milk) (10%), Wheat Flour, Water, Spinach (2.5%), Margarine, Whey Powder (Milk), Salt, Sunflower Oil, Flavouring, Spinach Powder (0.1%), Yeast Extract, Nutmeg, Dried Skimmed Milk, Black Pepper, Malted Wheat Flour, Fresh Egg Pasta contains: Wheat Flour, Durum Wheat Semolina, Pasteurised Egg (11%), Water, Margarine contains: Palm Oil, Sunflower Oil, Water, Salt
Allergy Information
- Also, may contain Soya
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Use within 1 month. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Use by: see front of pack.
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Important
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Hob
Instructions: Bring a large pan of water to the boil. Add the pasta and simmer for 6 minutes. Drain and serve immediately.
Produce of
Produced in Italy
Number of uses
This pack contains 2 servings
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Return to
Net Contents
250g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|When cooked according to instructions Per 100g
|When cooked according to instructions 1/2 of a pack (175g**)
|Energy
|787kJ / 186kcal
|1376kJ / 326kcal
|Fat
|3.3g
|5.7g
|of which saturates
|1.2g
|2.2g
|Carbohydrate
|31.5g
|55.2g
|of which sugars
|1.8g
|3.2g
|Fibre
|3.2g
|5.5g
|Protein
|6.1g
|10.7g
|Salt
|0.6g
|1.0g
|-
|-
|**When cooked according to instructions 250g pack typically weighs 350g
|-
|-
