Ribena No Added Sugar Strawberry 850Ml

Flavoursome and refreshing
Review from Ribena
We have really enjoyed Ribena Strawberry Squash with no added sugar as it’s guilt free and low in calories. It’s great with sparkling water as well as a hot drink as we are drinking it as a tea sometimes. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Yummy!
Review from Ribena
Such a tasty and refreshing drink! A well known brand for always delivering on flavour and quality! The concentrate allows a small amount to result into such a large punch of flavour! The no added sugar ensures no guilt drinking and suitable to give to kids anytime of the day! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
I love it
Review from Ribena
I'm not a big fan of drinking water, but with this Ribena squash I drink a lot of it, especially when it's warm outside. Strawberry squash has a strong red color. When you open the bottle, the smell of strawberries encourages you to drink immediately. Just add a little and your water has an amazing strawberry flavor. The fact that it does not contain sugar is a definite plus. Squash is very tasty with both sparkling water and plain water. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Refreshing
Review from Ribena
Very refreshing drink. Kids love it and its been the best drink in our house during hot sunny days.The fact it has no added sugar in it work well for adults and kids. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Delicious
Review from Ribena
This is delicious! I love that it is sugar free, it has no aftertaste like some sugar free products. Has a lovely strong strawberry taste and you don’t even need to use much. Will definitely buy again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Delicious
Review from Ribena
The strawberry ribena no added sugar tasted delicious! You cant tell there’s no added sugar at all which is great! This is my number one go to squash. It’s also nice with a glass of ice on a hot summers day, it’s really refreshing! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Lovely taste
Review from Ribena
Nice strawberry flavour. Great alternative to the original - but my kids still prefer the original flavour. Not overly sweet and glad it's no added sugar. Would definitely purchase again! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Yum
Review from Ribena
My kids love ribena! Finding the sugar free alternative is a winner for us and a family favourite! Same great taste with no added sugar ! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Lovely juice
Review from Ribena
I normally buy the original flavour but I decided to try this flavour and I’m glad I did my kids love the strawberry taste ,I believe it’s packaged well in an appealing bottle which stands out from the rest I will definitely be buying this product again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Tasty a nice change from the original flavor
Review from Ribena
My children get though huge amounts of squash as they dislike the taste of our tap water . I normal buy the standard ribena , blackcurrant flavour so this was something diffrent for them to try It was tasty and not overly sweet only downfall was they used far too much to get the water to go a nice strawberry colour which felt a litte wasteful Would buy again as a change but mostly will be sticking with the orignal flavour [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]