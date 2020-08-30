By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ribena No Added Sugar Strawberry 850Ml

4.6(52)Write a review
Ribena No Added Sugar Strawberry 850Ml
£ 2.00
£0.24/100ml
each 250ml Diluted Serving gives you
  • Energy27kJ 6kcal
    <1%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0.8g
    1%
  • Salt0.12g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100ml

Product Description

  • Concentrated No Added Sugar Strawberry Juice Drink with sweeteners
  • Our tasty Ribena Strawberry no added sugar Squash. A super tasty Ribena but low in calories and with no added sugar. It's for those moments at home to enjoy with friends and family. Enjoy diluted with ice cold water on a hot day.
  • Contains a source of Phenylalanine.
  • Ribena Concentrated Strawberry No Added Sugar Squash, made from real fruit, rich in vitamin C and contains no artificial colours or artificial flavours.
  • Pack size: 850ML
  • No Added Sugar
  • Rich in Vitamin C
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Sugar free or wording with the same meaning e.g. "zero sugar"
  • Energy free or wording with the same meaning e.g. "zero calorie"

Information

Ingredients

Water, Strawberry Juice from Concentrate (10%), Extracts of (Carrot and Blackcurrant), Acid (Citric Acid), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Gluconate), Vitamin C, Natural Flavourings, Sweeteners (Aspartame, Acesulfame K), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Bisulphite)

Storage

Once opened store in the fridge and drink within 21 days

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions for Use - follow carefully: Dilute 1 part (50ml) squash with at least 4 parts water to give a 250ml serving.
  • Remember to add extra water if giving to toddlers.

Number of uses

17 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Lucozade Ribena Suntory
  • 2 Longwalk Road,
  • Stockley Park,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB11 1BA

Return to

  • Consumer Care, Lucozade Ribena Suntory Ltd., Stockley Park, Uxbridge, UB11 1BA.

Net Contents

850ml

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml%RI*per 250ml Serving%RI*
Energy, kJ/kcal11/226/6
Carbohydrate, g0.30.8
of which sugars, g0.30.8
Salt, g0.050.12
Vitamin C, mg324080100
Contains negligible amounts of Fat, Saturates and Protein Contains naturally occurring sugars----
Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
*RI = Reference Intake----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

52 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Flavoursome and refreshing

5 stars

Review from Ribena

We have really enjoyed Ribena Strawberry Squash with no added sugar as it’s guilt free and low in calories. It’s great with sparkling water as well as a hot drink as we are drinking it as a tea sometimes. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Yummy!

5 stars

Review from Ribena

Such a tasty and refreshing drink! A well known brand for always delivering on flavour and quality! The concentrate allows a small amount to result into such a large punch of flavour! The no added sugar ensures no guilt drinking and suitable to give to kids anytime of the day! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I love it

5 stars

Review from Ribena

I'm not a big fan of drinking water, but with this Ribena squash I drink a lot of it, especially when it's warm outside. Strawberry squash has a strong red color. When you open the bottle, the smell of strawberries encourages you to drink immediately. Just add a little and your water has an amazing strawberry flavor. The fact that it does not contain sugar is a definite plus. Squash is very tasty with both sparkling water and plain water. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Refreshing

5 stars

Review from Ribena

Very refreshing drink. Kids love it and its been the best drink in our house during hot sunny days.The fact it has no added sugar in it work well for adults and kids. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicious

5 stars

Review from Ribena

This is delicious! I love that it is sugar free, it has no aftertaste like some sugar free products. Has a lovely strong strawberry taste and you don’t even need to use much. Will definitely buy again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicious

5 stars

Review from Ribena

The strawberry ribena no added sugar tasted delicious! You cant tell there’s no added sugar at all which is great! This is my number one go to squash. It’s also nice with a glass of ice on a hot summers day, it’s really refreshing! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely taste

4 stars

Review from Ribena

Nice strawberry flavour. Great alternative to the original - but my kids still prefer the original flavour. Not overly sweet and glad it's no added sugar. Would definitely purchase again! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Yum

5 stars

Review from Ribena

My kids love ribena! Finding the sugar free alternative is a winner for us and a family favourite! Same great taste with no added sugar ! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely juice

5 stars

Review from Ribena

I normally buy the original flavour but I decided to try this flavour and I’m glad I did my kids love the strawberry taste ,I believe it’s packaged well in an appealing bottle which stands out from the rest I will definitely be buying this product again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tasty a nice change from the original flavor

3 stars

Review from Ribena

My children get though huge amounts of squash as they dislike the taste of our tap water . I normal buy the standard ribena , blackcurrant flavour so this was something diffrent for them to try It was tasty and not overly sweet only downfall was they used far too much to get the water to go a nice strawberry colour which felt a litte wasteful Would buy again as a change but mostly will be sticking with the orignal flavour [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 52 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

