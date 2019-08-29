By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Grower's Harvest Orange Juice Smooth 1 Litre

1.5(10)Write a review
Grower's Harvest Orange Juice Smooth 1 Litre
£ 0.55
£0.06/100ml
Per 150ml
  • Energy300kJ 71kcal
    4%
  • Fat0.2g
    0%
  • Sugars15.6g
    17%
  • Salt<0.01
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 200kJ / 47kcal

Product Description

  • Orange juice from concentrate.
  • Only the best quality fruit makes the grade for our juices. We squeeze or press it when it's perfectly ripe and at its tastiest. Concentrating the juice reduces the amount we transport, which means it's better for the environment. We replace the water later, then pasteurise the juice so it keeps for longer, making it a great cupboard filler for all of the family.
  • Only the best quality fruit makes the grade for our juices. We squeeze or press it when it's perfectly ripe and at its tastiest. Concentrating the juice reduces the amount we transport, which means it's better for the environment. We replace the water later, then pasteurise the juice so it keeps for longer, making it a great cupboard filler for all of the family.
  • Farm grown
  • 150ml = 1 of 5 a day
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 1l

Information

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 5 days and by best before date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation
  • Shake well before opening and pouring.

Number of uses

Pack contains 6 servings

Recycling info

Carton. composite widely recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Our promise
  • We are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which falls below the high standard you expect. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • We are here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 150ml
Energy200kJ / 47kcal300kJ / 71kcal
Fat0.1g0.2g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate10.4g15.6g
Sugars10.4g15.6g
Fibre0g0g
Protein0.5g0.8g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
Vitamin C20mg (25%NRV)30mg (38%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

10 Reviews

Average of 1.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Tops Other Products

5 stars

brilliant taste

very poor quality. very weak and very diluted. v

1 stars

very poor quality. very weak and very diluted. very disappointing. Tesco orange juice far better quality and value.

no ingredients list

1 stars

no ingredients list

Eww

1 stars

Was disgusting. That's like watered down juice.

Cheap and nasty. Why don't Tesco do their Basics c

1 stars

Cheap and nasty. Why don't Tesco do their Basics carton fresh juice anymore? Yet more rigid plastic to dispose of and more expensive product.

Cheap and Cheerfull

3 stars

Not bad for the price it does a job

Wont buy again

1 stars

Doesnt taste nice and strange colour to it.

Poor Quality

1 stars

Poor, cheap quality tasting product. Did not even last a minute before it got thrown into the garbage.

Rubbish tops

2 stars

The juice was good but the lid is not very practical most have came off when I opened it.

too sweet and not same flavour

1 stars

This juice is so sweet and not the same flavour as the Tesco Value one you had previously. I didnt like it and I won't be buying this one ever.

