Grower's Harvest Orange Juice Smooth 1 Litre

brilliant taste
very poor quality. very weak and very diluted. very disappointing. Tesco orange juice far better quality and value.
no ingredients list
Eww
Was disgusting. That's like watered down juice.
Cheap and nasty. Why don't Tesco do their Basics carton fresh juice anymore? Yet more rigid plastic to dispose of and more expensive product.
Cheap and Cheerfull
Not bad for the price it does a job
Wont buy again
Doesnt taste nice and strange colour to it.
Poor Quality
Poor, cheap quality tasting product. Did not even last a minute before it got thrown into the garbage.
Rubbish tops
The juice was good but the lid is not very practical most have came off when I opened it.
too sweet and not same flavour
This juice is so sweet and not the same flavour as the Tesco Value one you had previously. I didnt like it and I won't be buying this one ever.