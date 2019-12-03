By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Eastmans 8 Sausage Rolls 480G

2.5(7)Write a review
Eastmans 8 Sausage Rolls 480G
£ 0.99
£0.21/100g
One sausage roll
  • Energy750kJ 180kcal
    9%
  • Fat9.6g
    14%
  • Saturates4.4g
    22%
  • Sugars0.9g
    1%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1250kJ / 299kcal

Product Description

  • Seasoned chopped pork filling wrapped in puff pastry.
  • DELI FOODS PROPER TASTY
  • DELI FOODS PROPER TASTY
  • Pack size: 480g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Pork (16%), Palm Oil, Potato Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Nutmeg, Dried Skimmed Milk, Black Pepper, Onion Powder, Sage Powder, Garlic Powder, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Antioxidant (Citric Acid).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: From chilled: 180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 4 15-18 mins If heating, place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 15-18 minutes.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from the EU

Number of uses

8 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

480g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne sausage roll (60g)
Energy1250kJ / 299kcal750kJ / 180kcal
Fat16.0g9.6g
Saturates7.3g4.4g
Carbohydrate30.0g18.0g
Sugars1.5g0.9g
Fibre2.6g1.6g
Protein7.5g4.5g
Salt0.7g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

7 Reviews

Average of 2.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Hidious

1 stars

Hideous, even the dog would not eat them...

Awful. Pastry is like cardboard and the filling li

1 stars

Awful. Pastry is like cardboard and the filling like sawdust. Avoid.

Children love them

3 stars

Lovely but go dry quickly

You get what you pay for.....yuk

2 stars

Gristly pork, kids refuse to eat after trying, poor quality.

Excellent product

5 stars

Good value for money. Freezes very well.

A sausage roll minus the sausage!

2 stars

purchased these last week and very disappointed. they contain VERY little sausage, nearly all pastry. Will not be buying again!!

Save money!!!!

5 stars

Good quality,value for money

