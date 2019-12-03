Eastmans 8 Sausage Rolls 480G

Hidious
Hideous, even the dog would not eat them...
Awful. Pastry is like cardboard and the filling li
Awful. Pastry is like cardboard and the filling like sawdust. Avoid.
Children love them
Lovely but go dry quickly
You get what you pay for.....yuk
Gristly pork, kids refuse to eat after trying, poor quality.
Excellent product
Good value for money. Freezes very well.
A sausage roll minus the sausage!
purchased these last week and very disappointed. they contain VERY little sausage, nearly all pastry. Will not be buying again!!
Save money!!!!
Good quality,value for money