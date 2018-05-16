By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Creamfields Greek Style Salad Cheese 200G

Creamfields Greek Style Salad Cheese 200G
£ 0.75
£3.75/kg
Per 30g
  • Energy331kJ 80kcal
    4%
  • Fat6.3g
    9%
  • Saturates4.4g
    22%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1103kJ / 266kcal

Product Description

  • Medium fat soft cheese made with pasteurised cows’ milk.
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Greek Style Salad Cheese (Milk)

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in Denmark, using milk from the EU

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Base. Plastic check local recycling Lid. Plastic check local recycling Label. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1103kJ / 266kcal331kJ / 80kcal
Fat21.0g6.3g
Saturates14.7g4.4g
Carbohydrate1.9g0.6g
Sugars0.3g0.1g
Fibre0g0g
Protein17.2g5.2g
Salt1.9g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

