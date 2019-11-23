Creamfields French Brie 200G

Mmmmm super creamy.
As good as any other Brie. Top marks, lovely and creamy.
Tasty With A Tasty Price!
Would highly recommend! It's a delicious mild Brie, that can be eaten with crackers, or melted on a crispy bacon roll. Some Brie I find to be too ripe, but this is truly lovely, and for the price - it can't be beaten!
Incredibly good value, couldn't tell the difference between this and other brie cheeses costing twice as much.
Bland and unripe.
Bought this a few times to be sure, but always massively under ripe and doesn't seem to develop flavour, no matter how long left.
Excellent value with authentic taste.
Excellent value and authentic taste. I leave this to "ripen" outside fridge for 2-3 days and it tastes delicious and creamy...just like those enjoyed on french holidays. Prefer to any other brands of brie.
Best tasting brie cheese. Cheapest price. Perfect!
Yummy!
Absolutely delicious - smooth and creamy and a real treat. Amazing value.
Completely tasteless. Really not nice!
Awful!!! Did not ‘melt’ like better brands do but that wouldn’t have been an issue if there was actual taste!!!! No taste or flavour what so ever!!! Never buy this again!
Absolutely delicious. We really like it and it's amazing value for money too. I usually buy two packets.
Great product, tasty and certainly a buy every time at a great price.