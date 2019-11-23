By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Creamfields French Brie 200G

4(13)Write a review
£ 0.79
£3.95/kg
Per 30g
  • Energy451kJ 109kcal
    5%
  • Fat9.7g
    14%
  • Saturates6.6g
    33%
  • Sugars0.3g
    0%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1505kJ / 364kcal

Product Description

  • Full fat soft cheese made from pasteurised cows' milk.
  • Mild & Creamy Great for sandwiches or snacking.
  • Delicious dairy
  • Strength - creamy & mild - 1
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Full fat soft cheese made from pasteurised cow's (milk)

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produce in France using milk from the EU. Packed in France

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve at room temperature.

Number of uses

This pack contains approx. 6 servings

Recycling info

Wrap. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Name and address

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1505kJ / 364kcal451kJ / 109kcal
Fat32.4g9.7g
Saturates22.0g6.6g
Carbohydrate1.0g0.3g
Sugars1.0g0.3g
Fibre0g0g
Protein17.0g5.1g
Salt1.3g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

13 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Mmmmm super creamy.

5 stars

As good as any other Brie. Top marks, lovely and creamy.

Tasty With A Tasty Price!

5 stars

Would highly recommend! It's a delicious mild Brie, that can be eaten with crackers, or melted on a crispy bacon roll. Some Brie I find to be too ripe, but this is truly lovely, and for the price - it can't be beaten!

Incredibly good value, couldn't tell the differenc

5 stars

Incredibly good value, couldn't tell the difference between this and other brie cheeses costing twice as much.

Bland and unripe.

1 stars

Bought this a few times to be sure, but always massively under ripe and doesn't seem to develop flavour, no matter how long left.

Excellent value with authentic taste.

5 stars

Excellent value and authentic taste. I leave this to "ripen" outside fridge for 2-3 days and it tastes delicious and creamy...just like those enjoyed on french holidays. Prefer to any other brands of brie.

Best tasting brie cheese. Cheapest price. Perfect!

5 stars

Best tasting brie cheese. Cheapest price. Perfect!

Yummy!

5 stars

Absolutely delicious - smooth and creamy and a real treat. Amazing value.

Completely tasteless. Really not nice!

1 stars

Awful!!! Did not ‘melt’ like better brands do but that wouldn’t have been an issue if there was actual taste!!!! No taste or flavour what so ever!!! Never buy this again!

Absolutely delicious. We really like it and it's

5 stars

Absolutely delicious. We really like it and it's amazing value for money too. I usually buy two packets.

Great product, tasty and certainly a buy every tim

5 stars

Great product, tasty and certainly a buy every time at a great price.

1-10 of 13 reviews

