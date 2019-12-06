By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Creamfields Mozzarella 210G

Creamfields Mozzarella 210G
£ 0.45
£3.60/kg
Per 30g
  • Energy292kJ 70kcal
    4%
  • Fat5.4g
    8%
  • Saturates3.6g
    18%
  • Sugars0.3g
    0%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 972kJ / 234kcal

Product Description

  • Mozzarella medium fat soft cheese.
  • Mild & Soft with a Delicate Taste.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Delicious dairy
  • Mild & soft with a delicate taste
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 125g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Mozzarella Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk),  Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep in the brine, consume within one day and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in Poland using milk from the EU

Number of uses

This pack contains approx. 4 servings

Recycling info

Packing. Not Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Drained weight

125g

Net Contents

210g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy972kJ / 234kcal292kJ / 70kcal
Fat18.0g5.4g
Saturates12.0g3.6g
Carbohydrate1.0g0.3g
Sugars1.0g0.3g
Fibre0g0g
Protein17.0g5.1g
Salt0.6g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
Pack contains approx. 4 servings.--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

12 Reviews

Average of 2.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent value wet mozzarella.

5 stars

I drain it, slice it, interleave the slices with sliced of avocado on a plate to form a ring, sprinkle with Tesco walnut halves broken up coarsely with my fingers. Then drizzle all over with a dressing made from a little Tesco reduced fat green pesto, lemon or lime juice and Tesco extra virgin olive oil (shaken, not stirred, in an old pesto jar). Finish with a little fine grated lemon or lime zest and a twist of black pepper. Delicious! My favourite lunch. The dressing keeps in the fridge for a few days, so I can have it again tomorrow. Happy days :)

Don't recommend

1 stars

I don't recommend this product, this is not mozzarella. It looked like I opened a bag of snotty puss. Very unappetising! If you're planning to use mozzarella as a pizza topping or in your salad don't buy this product.

Perfecto

5 stars

We use this every week for Pitta Pizzas and love it!!

Goes off before sell by date

1 stars

Cheese actually tastes fine but often it goes off a week or more before its sell by date. I get it straight from the driver and put it in the fridge, this has happened multiple times. Last time still had 8 days left and smelt absolutely foul.

watch sell by date

1 stars

was supplied with very very short use by dates, bags exploded in fridge after a week.

The worst mozzarella that I've ever tried.

1 stars

The worst mozzarella that I've ever tried.

Cheaper than other brands, but a great quality moz

5 stars

Cheaper than other brands, but a great quality mozzarella.

Waste of money

1 stars

Always used Tesco value mozzarella for cooking, then they changed to the Creamfields range instead. Best described as a bag of sludge, it is nothing like mozzarella and went straight into the bin, shame i couldn't score it lower. Don't bother wasting your money on it. Tesco, you have cut one corner too many with this.

Add to pizza bases for home and home group

3 stars

Add to pizza bases for home and home group

cheap and tastes it

1 stars

cheap and tastes it

1-10 of 12 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

