Creamfields Mozzarella 210G

Excellent value wet mozzarella.
I drain it, slice it, interleave the slices with sliced of avocado on a plate to form a ring, sprinkle with Tesco walnut halves broken up coarsely with my fingers. Then drizzle all over with a dressing made from a little Tesco reduced fat green pesto, lemon or lime juice and Tesco extra virgin olive oil (shaken, not stirred, in an old pesto jar). Finish with a little fine grated lemon or lime zest and a twist of black pepper. Delicious! My favourite lunch. The dressing keeps in the fridge for a few days, so I can have it again tomorrow. Happy days :)
Don't recommend
I don't recommend this product, this is not mozzarella. It looked like I opened a bag of snotty puss. Very unappetising! If you're planning to use mozzarella as a pizza topping or in your salad don't buy this product.
Perfecto
We use this every week for Pitta Pizzas and love it!!
Goes off before sell by date
Cheese actually tastes fine but often it goes off a week or more before its sell by date. I get it straight from the driver and put it in the fridge, this has happened multiple times. Last time still had 8 days left and smelt absolutely foul.
watch sell by date
was supplied with very very short use by dates, bags exploded in fridge after a week.
The worst mozzarella that I've ever tried.
Cheaper than other brands, but a great quality moz
Cheaper than other brands, but a great quality mozzarella.
Waste of money
Always used Tesco value mozzarella for cooking, then they changed to the Creamfields range instead. Best described as a bag of sludge, it is nothing like mozzarella and went straight into the bin, shame i couldn't score it lower. Don't bother wasting your money on it. Tesco, you have cut one corner too many with this.
Add to pizza bases for home and home group
cheap and tastes it
