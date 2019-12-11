J2o Spritz Apple Watermelon 6X275ml
Offer
- Energy234kJ 55kcal3%
- Fat0g0%
- Saturates0g0%
- Sugars13g14%
- Salt0g0%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 85kJ/20kcal
Product Description
- Low Calorie Carbonated Apple and Watermelon Soft Drink with Sugar and Sweetener.
- A delicious blend of Apples and Watermelons with a dash of bubbles to sparkle your senses.
- This pack is intended to be sold as one complete unit
- Pack size: 1650ml
Information
Ingredients
Carbonated Water, Fruit Juices from Concentrate (Apple 10%, Watermelon 2%), Sugar, Acids (Malic Acid, Citric Acid), Flavourings, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Natural Colour (Anthocyanins), Sweetener (Sucralose)
Storage
Store out of direct sunlight and away from heat.Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days. Best Before End: See Bottle
Preparation and Usage
- Serve Chilled.
Number of uses
Pack contains 6 servings of 275ml
Warnings
- CAUTION: PRESSURISED CONTAINER, HANDLE WITH CARE.
Name and address
- Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
- Hemel Hempstead,
- HP2 4TZ,
- UK.
Return to
- Got a question? Call us in GB & NI on 0800 032 1767, ROI on 1800 696 127 or visit www.britvic.com
- Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
- Hemel Hempstead,
- HP2 4TZ,
- UK.
Net Contents
6 x 275ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Energy
|85kJ/20kcal
|Fat
|0g
|of which Saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|4.8g
|of which Sugars
|4.7g
|Protein
|0g
|Salt
|0g
Safety information
CAUTION: PRESSURISED CONTAINER, HANDLE WITH CARE.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019