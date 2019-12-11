By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
J2o Spritz Apple Watermelon 6X275ml

J2o Spritz Apple Watermelon 6X275ml
£ 3.00
£0.18/100ml

Offer

Per 275ml:
  • Energy234kJ 55kcal
    3%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars13g
    14%
  • Salt0g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 85kJ/20kcal

Product Description

  • Low Calorie Carbonated Apple and Watermelon Soft Drink with Sugar and Sweetener.
  • A delicious blend of Apples and Watermelons with a dash of bubbles to sparkle your senses.
  • This pack is intended to be sold as one complete unit
  • Pack size: 1650ml

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Fruit Juices from Concentrate (Apple 10%, Watermelon 2%), Sugar, Acids (Malic Acid, Citric Acid), Flavourings, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Natural Colour (Anthocyanins), Sweetener (Sucralose)

Storage

Store out of direct sunlight and away from heat.Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days. Best Before End: See Bottle

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve Chilled.

Number of uses

Pack contains 6 servings of 275ml

Warnings

  • CAUTION: PRESSURISED CONTAINER, HANDLE WITH CARE.

Name and address

  • Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • HP2 4TZ,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Got a question? Call us in GB & NI on 0800 032 1767, ROI on 1800 696 127 or visit www.britvic.com
  • Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • HP2 4TZ,
  • UK.

Net Contents

6 x 275ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy85kJ/20kcal
Fat0g
of which Saturates0g
Carbohydrate4.8g
of which Sugars4.7g
Protein0g
Salt0g

Safety information

CAUTION: PRESSURISED CONTAINER, HANDLE WITH CARE.

