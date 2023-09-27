We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Fever Tree Light Cola 500Ml

£2.00

£0.40/100ml

Flavoured carbonated soft drink.
If 3/4 of your drink is the mixer, mix with the best.
A fresh & complex cola crafted by blending notes of kola nuts, exotic spices, citrus and Madagascan vanilla.Fever-Tree Refreshingly Light Madagascan Cola contains 50% fewer calories than Fever-Tree Madagascan Cola and contains absolutely no artificial flavours or sweeteners.It pairs perfectly with rum and whiskies. For the perfect drink simply mix: 50ml spirit, 150ml Fever-Tree Mixer, garnish & stir.Fever-Tree is proud to be voted no.1 bestselling and top trending mixer by the world’s best bars (Drinks International Awards 2022).
Pack size: 500ML

Ingredients

Carbonated Spring Water, Fructose (Fruit Sugar), Natural Flavourings including Caffeine, Roasted Barley Malt Extract, Acid (Citric Acid)

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients printed in bold.

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Perfect mixed drinks in 3 simple steps:1 1/4 Spirit.2 3/4 Fever-Tree mixer.3 Garnish & stir.

Additives

Free From Artificial Sweeteners

