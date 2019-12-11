By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Fever Tree Light Aromatic Tonic 500Ml

4.5(132)Write a review
Fever Tree Light Aromatic Tonic 500Ml
£ 1.35
£0.27/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Refreshingly Light™ Aromatic Tonic Water
  • By blending fruit sugars with the gentle bitterness of South American angostura bark and aromatic botanicals such as cardamom, pimento berry and ginger, we've created a delicious reduced calorie Aromatic Tonic Water. A unique variation of our Premium Indian Tonic Water but with 39% fewer calories. Enjoy in a Pink G&T or as a sophisticated soft drink.
  • Made with natural flavours including angostura bark
  • Delicious and low in calories
  • Contains natural flavours and no artificial sweeteners
  • Pack size: 500ml
  • Low in calories

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Spring Water, Fructose (Fruit Sugar), Natural Flavourings including Quinine, Acid: Citric Acid, Natural Colours, Angostura Bark Extract

Storage

Do not store in direct sunlight. - Natural colour may fade.Keep refrigerated after opening and consume within three days. Best before end - see below.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners

Warnings

  WARNING: CONTENTS UNDER PRESSURE. OPEN AND HANDLE WITH CARE.

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Fevertree Limited,
  • 186-188,
  • Shepherds Bush Road,
  • London,
  • W6 7NL,
  • UK

Return to

  • Fevertree Limited,
  • 186-188,
  • Shepherds Bush Road,
  • London,
  • W6 7NL,
  • UK

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(per 100ml):
Energy:73kJ, 17kcal
Total Fat:0g
of which saturates:0g
Carbohydrate:4.3g
of which sugars:4.3g
Protein:0g
Salt:0g

Safety information

WARNING: CONTENTS UNDER PRESSURE. OPEN AND HANDLE WITH CARE.

132 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Tonic with class

4 stars

Costs a bit extra but that aromatic tang makes it worth that little extra.

beautiful mixer

5 stars

This tonic is so nice I dont think I will even bother with the gin. Cant wait to try all the other flavours [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good

4 stars

Don’t Get over fussy stick to your v good core range [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great Tasting Tonic

5 stars

I love the colour of this tonic and this is what attracted me to buy it and is was different to the usual tonics. It's spicy undertones makes a gin taste really good and refreshing. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Aromatic Fever Tree

4 stars

Having favoured the light tonic water since its introduction I was keen to try the Aromatic offering. Still light and clean on the palate, the angostura bark extract offers sublime bitter notes which blend with the other botanicals including the cardomom. Delicious! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicious with Sipsmiths

4 stars

A great change from a classic tonic, particularly enjoyed the angostura bitters flavour. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Pink Gin

5 stars

If you are not familiar with Pink Gin or products like Campari, this may come as a surprise or even a 'Marmite Moment'. However, if you like bitters, this is a delightful drink or mixer. On its own it is refreshing, clean, not sweet drink with just a hint of natural sugar. No nasty chemicals. Light on the bubbles.There is a zestiness of citrus flavours, notably grapefruit, even though this is not in the ingredients. Now find yourself a strong (Navy strength), juniper rich gin and dilute to your taste with the tonic, add a slice of lemon and you have a perfect Pink Gin with very little effort. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Refreshingly unique!

4 stars

I followed the Fever Tree pairing recommendations and added this to a dry gin. The result was a slightly bitter, slightly sweet but very refreshing G&T. The flavour is great, and nothing in the taste gave away the secret that it has fewer calories! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fever Tree Aromatic Bark

3 stars

Late evening wind down drink. Bombay Sapphire with Aromatic Tonic Water. Made with Angostura Bark. Not a strong flavour. Pleasing, and to me tasted of pink grapefruit. Not my favourite but would have again on a hot day. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Something a little different!

5 stars

This was gin and tonic but not as we know it! Using Fever Tree’s pairing wheel, I picked a different gin to the one I normally choose. The tonic itself has an amazing smell and wow! That was a gin and tonic with a difference! The flavours of the tonic brought out the peppery flavour of my new gin and I really liked it. One to buy on a regular basis. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

