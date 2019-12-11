Fever Tree Light Aromatic Tonic 500Ml

Tonic with class
Costs a bit extra but that aromatic tang makes it worth that little extra.
beautiful mixer
This tonic is so nice I dont think I will even bother with the gin. Cant wait to try all the other flavours [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Good
Don’t Get over fussy stick to your v good core range [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great Tasting Tonic
I love the colour of this tonic and this is what attracted me to buy it and is was different to the usual tonics. It's spicy undertones makes a gin taste really good and refreshing. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Aromatic Fever Tree
Having favoured the light tonic water since its introduction I was keen to try the Aromatic offering. Still light and clean on the palate, the angostura bark extract offers sublime bitter notes which blend with the other botanicals including the cardomom. Delicious! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Delicious with Sipsmiths
A great change from a classic tonic, particularly enjoyed the angostura bitters flavour. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Pink Gin
If you are not familiar with Pink Gin or products like Campari, this may come as a surprise or even a 'Marmite Moment'. However, if you like bitters, this is a delightful drink or mixer. On its own it is refreshing, clean, not sweet drink with just a hint of natural sugar. No nasty chemicals. Light on the bubbles.There is a zestiness of citrus flavours, notably grapefruit, even though this is not in the ingredients. Now find yourself a strong (Navy strength), juniper rich gin and dilute to your taste with the tonic, add a slice of lemon and you have a perfect Pink Gin with very little effort. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Refreshingly unique!
I followed the Fever Tree pairing recommendations and added this to a dry gin. The result was a slightly bitter, slightly sweet but very refreshing G&T. The flavour is great, and nothing in the taste gave away the secret that it has fewer calories! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Fever Tree Aromatic Bark
Late evening wind down drink. Bombay Sapphire with Aromatic Tonic Water. Made with Angostura Bark. Not a strong flavour. Pleasing, and to me tasted of pink grapefruit. Not my favourite but would have again on a hot day. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Something a little different!
This was gin and tonic but not as we know it! Using Fever Tree’s pairing wheel, I picked a different gin to the one I normally choose. The tonic itself has an amazing smell and wow! That was a gin and tonic with a difference! The flavours of the tonic brought out the peppery flavour of my new gin and I really liked it. One to buy on a regular basis. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]