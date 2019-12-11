By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Write a review
Fever Tree Light Mediterranean Tonic 500Ml
Product Description

  • Refreshingly Light™ ®Mediterranean Tonic Water
  • By blending essential oils from flowers, fruits and herbs we have gathered from the shores of the Mediterranean with fruit sugars, spring water and quinine of the highest quality, we have created a delicious, floral variation of our Indian Tonic Water but with 32% fewer calories.
  • Made with natural flavours including floral botanicals
  • Delicious and low in calories
  • Contains natural flavours and no artificial sweeteners
  • Pack size: 500ml
  • Low in calories

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Spring Water, Fructose (Fruit Sugar), Acid: Citric Acid, Natural Flavourings including Natural Quinine

Storage

Do not store in direct sunlight.Keep refrigerated after opening and consume within three days. Best before end - see below.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners

Warnings

  • WARNING: CONTENTS UNDER PRESSURE. OPEN AND HANDLE WITH CARE.

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Fevertree Limited,
  • 186 - 188 Shepherds Bush Road,
  • London,
  • W6 7NL,
  • UK.

Return to

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(per 100ml):
Energy:82kJ, 19kcal
Total Fat:0g
of which saturates:0g
Carbohydrate:4.8g
of which sugars:4.8g
Protein:0g
Salt:0g

Safety information

View more safety information

131 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Refreshing and awaking

4 stars

My first sample bottle from the club.mediterranean. I enjoyed this with a steel river gin.i found the grapefruit in the gin matched perfect with the flavour in the tonic.a sweet twist to a bittler fruit.served with a lovley slice of fresh orange. As a solo drink i opptied to have it with a wedge of lime and enjoyed over ice with a slice of olive and sundried tomato bread. Perfect. Not my favourite tonic but perfect if used correctly. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Refreshing tonic

5 stars

This is a lovely tonic that goes well with every gin I’ve had it with. Great if you like a bit of flavour and sweetness in your gin. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great Taste

5 stars

Tastes very similar to the original Mediterranean without having the nasty after taste that other brands of slimline tonics have. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely refreshing tonic!

5 stars

Delicious, fresh flavour - lovely on it's own and also goes really well with warner's rhubarb gin. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not as expected

3 stars

I was keen to give this a try and a little surprised how dry it was but the flavours are very subtle. It was much better drinking whilst having a snack, seemed to give it a sweeter note. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect mixer...and lovely solo too!

5 stars

Such a lovely flavour that I now buy this to drink on its own and not just as a mixer. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Refreshing and unique

5 stars

Fresh and intriguing flavours, coupled with just the right amount of sweetness. The absence of sweeteners is not noticed. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Refreshing!

5 stars

This tonic made for a really refreshing summer G&T! I love the crisp, citrus notes with just the right amount of effervescent fizz. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Add a lighter Mediterranean twist to your drinks

5 stars

Calorie-wise a lighter version of the usual Mediterranean tonic water from Fever Tree - but you wouldn’t know it from the taste. It still has the fantastic botanicals, enough sharpness that a tonic should have and just the right amount of sweetness. This tonic is fantastic solo over ice but comes into it’s own in a G&T - pairs fantastically with full on botanicals style gins but equally it lifts a plain gin to another level and carries the drink well. I like to add a sprig of rosemary and green olives to my G&Ts with this gin and a slice of lime plus lots of ice. So for a little slice of the Mediterranean sun in your glass - try this tonic water - you won’t be disappointed [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing all rounder!!

5 stars

The meditation tonic is by far my absolute favourite! It’s clean crisp and just the right fizzyness. Mixed with a premium gin it goes the opaque colour. I tried it with Brooklyn gin and Bath tub gin both were amazing. Serviced ice cold in a large glass sitting in the garden is perfect. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

