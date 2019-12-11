By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Fever Tree Light Eldrflower Tonic 500Ml

5(127)Write a review
Fever Tree Light Eldrflower Tonic 500Ml
£ 1.35
£0.27/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Refreshingly Light™ Elderflower Tonic Water
  • By blending fruit sugars with essential oils from handpicked English elderflowers and quinine of the highest quality from the fever trees of the eastern Congo, we've created a delicious variation of our Indian Tonic Water but with 32% fewer calories.
  • Made with natural flavours including handpicked elderflowers
  • Delicious and low in calories
  • Contains natural flavours and no artificial sweeteners
  • Pack size: 500ml
  • Low in calories

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Spring Water, Fructose (Fruit Sugar), Fresh Elderflower Extract, Acid: Citric Acid, Natural Flavourings including Quinine

Storage

Do not store in direct sunlight.Keep refrigerated after opening and consume within three days. Best before end - see below.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners

Warnings

  • WARNING: CONTENTS UNDER PRESSURE. OPEN AND HANDLE WITH CARE.

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Fevertree Limited,
  • 186 - 188 Shepherds Bush Road,
  • London,
  • W6 7NL,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Fevertree Limited,
  • 186 - 188 Shepherds Bush Road,
  • London,
  • W6 7NL,
  • UK.

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(per 100ml):
Energy:80kJ, 19kcal
Total Fat:0g
of which saturates:0g
Carbohydrate:4.7g
of which sugars:4.7g
Protein:0g
Salt:0g

Safety information

View more safety information

WARNING: CONTENTS UNDER PRESSURE. OPEN AND HANDLE WITH CARE.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

127 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

A fabulous G & T

5 stars

Well worth the extra money Put with Bombay gin for the greatest G & T going.

So refreshing!

5 stars

I mixed this with Bombay Saphire gin and it made for the most refreshing G&T! The bottle is the perfect size for one large G&T, I’ll be adding this to my shopping list in the future! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely during this hot weather

4 stars

Was sent these 2 bottles, and added them to a couple of glasses of Silent Pool gin my missus And I had after dinner a couple of nights ago. The tonic is very refreshing and suited the particular gin we were drinking. Would probably use a less flavoured tonic for say a Tanqueray. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tastes sooo good!

5 stars

At the age of 50+ I have only just started to drink Gin and Tonic - the reason why - Fever- Tree! Fever Tree Elderflower Tonic water has simply turned an 'ok' drink into a 'want' drink - so refreshing, not at all bitter. Its changed my view of tonics forever [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Really tasty!

5 stars

This is a really nice tonic. Ideal for those who don't always like the bitter tonic taste. It is quite sweet, rather than bitter. Which makes it a tasty drink on its own, as well as with more floral gins. There is something citrussy in the background too - slightly orangey. Would also make an ideal mixer for a vodka, as it has enough taste on its own to make a refreshing summer drink. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smell the (elder)flowers!

3 stars

Having been previously disappointed with elderflower gin being too subtle, I was worried this flavoured tonic would be the same. Luckily it proved me wrong and although it is quite subtle, there's a wonderful smell and the taste gets stronger after you've finished a mouthful, presenting a lovely aftertaste. As per the Fever-tree pairing guide it worked well with both Pinkster and Hendricks 'fresh & floral' gins, the former being more subtle and therefore allowing the taste of the tonic to come through a bit more, although the latter definitely grew on me and will encourage me to break away from my current favourite combination of plain tonic and cucumber. Wanting to properly experience the tonic, I chose to simply enjoy over ice, so next I've got to look forward to the challenge of discovering if any of the garnishes make it taste even better :) If you enjoy elderflower cordial and pick the right gin then you should find this tonic hits the spot. Cheers Fever-tree! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Refreshingly delicious !

5 stars

I tried this product with my usual G&T and was blown away how delicious it was. It’s great to know I can have a “light” tonic with such a great flavour. This is now a regular on my shopping list. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great addition to your favourite gin

5 stars

What a great find a perfect accompaniment with my favourite gin, not too strong with a hint of elderflower. Would definitely buy again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Elderflower - just perfect

5 stars

A perfectly balanced elderflower treat, not too sweet or flowery. A lovely summery drink, even on its own. but, as I always say - it's not so much the gin, but the fevertree tonic that makes the drink a winner. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A pleasant surprise

5 stars

I sampled this variety for the first time on a sultry afternoon It has a refreshing yet delicate floral taste which proved to be an excellent accompaniment to a fine dry gin This was.not as flowery or sweet as I had perhaps expected and will be a repeat purchase [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 127 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Fever-Tree Light Clementine Tonic Water 500Ml

£ 1.35
£0.27/100ml

Offer

Fever Tree Light Mediterranean Tonic 500Ml

£ 1.35
£0.27/100ml

Offer

Fever Tree Light Aromatic Tonic 500Ml

£ 1.35
£0.27/100ml

Offer

Tesco Limes Each

£ 0.30
£0.30/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here