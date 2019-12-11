Fever Tree Light Ginger Ale 500Ml

Low Calorie Mixers 1 stars A Tesco Customer27th January 2019 Why LIGHT, what has happened to the NORMAL Ginger Ale can't get it anymore I am allergic to low calorie sugar substitutes. Why can't you think of people like me - WHY is everything Low Calorie AT LEAST give a choice to consumers. Report

Refreshing end to a long day! 4 stars Review from fever-tree.com 29th August 2018 Crisp flavour and very refreshing. Enjoyed with a single large ice cube so as not to dilute the flavour. Enjoyed ice cold but would be nice if there was slightly more of a punch of ginger. Served at room temperature there is a little more flavour. Overall great drink and mixes well but equally good by itself. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Incredible moorish 5 stars Review from fever-tree.com 28th August 2018 I was a little apprehensive about this- as I don't like ginger! But the taste was amazing! Fresh and uplifting with a hint of warmth- I drank two bottles straight away. I bought more to have with Jack Daniels - a winning combination. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Best Ginger Ale ever, scrumptious 5 stars Review from fever-tree.com 22nd August 2018 I only ever use Fever Tree mixers as they are totally great tasting, refreshing and no additives. The ginger ale has a really great sharp ginger taste as you swallow the drink on its own or as a mixer. It is delicious mixed with Southern Comfort. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect level of sweet and spice 5 stars Review from fever-tree.com 21st August 2018 Love this product, it's great alone if you want a tasty soft drink. Balance of sweetness and ginger spice is just right and you would never know it was a 'low sugar' version. I usually hate low calorie drinks as I hate the taste of sweeteners, but with this one you would never even know it was any different which is great! The bottle is slightly too small for drinking as a soft drink though, it was over too quickly! If you were having it with a mixer though then it would be perfect. I'll definitely have this again! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good Taste 4 stars Review from fever-tree.com 15th August 2018 Tried this with a locally produced gin however I didn’t like it - the ginger taste was overwhelming. I then tried the gin with a tonic and decided that it was the gin that I didn’t like rather than the ginger ale. Tried the ginger ale with a different gin along with a slice of orange & really enjoyed the taste. It blended well with the gin & garnish and made a very enjoyable drink [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Ginger by name 4 stars Review from fever-tree.com 14th August 2018 My first impressions on trying this drink is that taste of ginger was quite strong but not unpleasant and very natural. I mixed this ginger ale with whisky, ice and slice of lime which made a very nice refreshing drink. I do not often drink ginger ale but I would definitely buy this one as it was quite superior. I never mind trying different Fever Tree products as the brand can be trusted to produce high quality mixers or stand alone drink. Might try with Pimms next instead of insipid lemonade! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Refreshingly light ginger ale 5 stars Review from fever-tree.com 14th August 2018 Fantastic, natural ginger taste, which is dry and refreshing. Smells of freshly grated ginger. Perfect on its own or as a mixer. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Refreshing ginger ale 5 stars Review from fever-tree.com 12th August 2018 Light refreshing Ginger Ale. I tasted the Ginger Ale on its own and felt it was clean and crisp drink with no strong after taste. It tasted of natural favour and unlike other ginger drinks it didn't gave a nasty nip to it. Lovely refreshing drink. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]