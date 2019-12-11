By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Fever Tree Light Ginger Ale 500Ml

5(125)Write a review
£ 1.35
£0.27/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Refreshingly Light™ Ginger Ale
  • Using fruit sugars and a unique blend of natural gingers, subtle botanical flavours and spring water, we've created a delicious reduced calorie Ginger Ale with the authentic refreshing taste and aroma of our Premium Ginger Ale but with 47% fewer calories.
  • Made with natural flavours including natural gingers
  • Delicious and low in calories
  • Contains natural flavours and no artificial sweeteners
  • Pack size: 500ml
  • Low in calories

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Spring Water, Fructose (Fruit Sugar), Natural Ginger Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings, Acid: Citric Acid, Caramel

Storage

Do not store in direct sunlight.Keep refrigerated after opening and consume within three days. Best before end - see below.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners

Warnings

  • WARNING: CONTENTS UNDER PRESSURE. OPEN AND HANDLE WITH CARE.

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Fevertree Limited,
  • 186 - 188 Shepherds Bush Road,
  • London,
  • W6 7NL,
  • UK.

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(per 100ml):
Energy:78kJ, 18kcal
Total Fat:0g
of which saturates:0g
Carbohydrate:4.6g
of which sugars:4.6g
Protein:0g
Salt:0g

Safety information

View more safety information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

125 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Low Calorie Mixers

1 stars

Why LIGHT, what has happened to the NORMAL Ginger Ale can't get it anymore I am allergic to low calorie sugar substitutes. Why can't you think of people like me - WHY is everything Low Calorie AT LEAST give a choice to consumers.

Refreshing end to a long day!

4 stars

Crisp flavour and very refreshing. Enjoyed with a single large ice cube so as not to dilute the flavour. Enjoyed ice cold but would be nice if there was slightly more of a punch of ginger. Served at room temperature there is a little more flavour. Overall great drink and mixes well but equally good by itself. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Incredible moorish

5 stars

I was a little apprehensive about this- as I don't like ginger! But the taste was amazing! Fresh and uplifting with a hint of warmth- I drank two bottles straight away. I bought more to have with Jack Daniels - a winning combination. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Best Ginger Ale ever, scrumptious

5 stars

I only ever use Fever Tree mixers as they are totally great tasting, refreshing and no additives. The ginger ale has a really great sharp ginger taste as you swallow the drink on its own or as a mixer. It is delicious mixed with Southern Comfort. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect level of sweet and spice

5 stars

Love this product, it's great alone if you want a tasty soft drink. Balance of sweetness and ginger spice is just right and you would never know it was a 'low sugar' version. I usually hate low calorie drinks as I hate the taste of sweeteners, but with this one you would never even know it was any different which is great! The bottle is slightly too small for drinking as a soft drink though, it was over too quickly! If you were having it with a mixer though then it would be perfect. I'll definitely have this again! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good Taste

4 stars

Tried this with a locally produced gin however I didn’t like it - the ginger taste was overwhelming. I then tried the gin with a tonic and decided that it was the gin that I didn’t like rather than the ginger ale. Tried the ginger ale with a different gin along with a slice of orange & really enjoyed the taste. It blended well with the gin & garnish and made a very enjoyable drink [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Ginger by name

4 stars

My first impressions on trying this drink is that taste of ginger was quite strong but not unpleasant and very natural. I mixed this ginger ale with whisky, ice and slice of lime which made a very nice refreshing drink. I do not often drink ginger ale but I would definitely buy this one as it was quite superior. I never mind trying different Fever Tree products as the brand can be trusted to produce high quality mixers or stand alone drink. Might try with Pimms next instead of insipid lemonade! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Refreshingly light ginger ale

5 stars

Fantastic, natural ginger taste, which is dry and refreshing. Smells of freshly grated ginger. Perfect on its own or as a mixer. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Refreshing ginger ale

5 stars

Light refreshing Ginger Ale. I tasted the Ginger Ale on its own and felt it was clean and crisp drink with no strong after taste. It tasted of natural favour and unlike other ginger drinks it didn't gave a nasty nip to it. Lovely refreshing drink. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Light and refreshing

5 stars

Received as free samples. You can certainly taste and smell the ginger in the drink and it was also a refreshing drink on its own without the Whisky [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 125 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

