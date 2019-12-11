Fever Tree Light Mediterranean Tonic Water Cans 8X150ml

Yummy
Excellent with gin
Refreshing and awaking
My first sample bottle from the club.mediterranean. I enjoyed this with a steel river gin.i found the grapefruit in the gin matched perfect with the flavour in the tonic.a sweet twist to a bittler fruit.served with a lovley slice of fresh orange. As a solo drink i opptied to have it with a wedge of lime and enjoyed over ice with a slice of olive and sundried tomato bread. Perfect. Not my favourite tonic but perfect if used correctly. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Refreshing tonic
This is a lovely tonic that goes well with every gin I’ve had it with. Great if you like a bit of flavour and sweetness in your gin. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great Taste
Tastes very similar to the original Mediterranean without having the nasty after taste that other brands of slimline tonics have. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Lovely refreshing tonic!
Delicious, fresh flavour - lovely on it's own and also goes really well with warner's rhubarb gin. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Not as expected
I was keen to give this a try and a little surprised how dry it was but the flavours are very subtle. It was much better drinking whilst having a snack, seemed to give it a sweeter note. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Perfect mixer...and lovely solo too!
Such a lovely flavour that I now buy this to drink on its own and not just as a mixer. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Refreshing and unique
Fresh and intriguing flavours, coupled with just the right amount of sweetness. The absence of sweeteners is not noticed. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Refreshing!
This tonic made for a really refreshing summer G&T! I love the crisp, citrus notes with just the right amount of effervescent fizz. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Add a lighter Mediterranean twist to your drinks
Calorie-wise a lighter version of the usual Mediterranean tonic water from Fever Tree - but you wouldn’t know it from the taste. It still has the fantastic botanicals, enough sharpness that a tonic should have and just the right amount of sweetness. This tonic is fantastic solo over ice but comes into it’s own in a G&T - pairs fantastically with full on botanicals style gins but equally it lifts a plain gin to another level and carries the drink well. I like to add a sprig of rosemary and green olives to my G&Ts with this gin and a slice of lime plus lots of ice. So for a little slice of the Mediterranean sun in your glass - try this tonic water - you won’t be disappointed [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]