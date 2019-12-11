By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Fever Tree Light Mediterranean Tonic Water Cans 8X150ml

5(132)Write a review
£ 3.49
£0.29/100ml

Product Description

  • Refreshingly Light Mediterranean Tonic Water
  • Find the perfect tonic water for your favourite gin at fever-tree.com/pairing-wheel
  • Malaria No More United Kingdom
  • We proudly support Malaria No More as part of a global effort to put an end to malaria.
  • We believe gin is only as good as the tonic water it's paired with. That's why, at Fever-Tree, everything we do starts and ends with taste. In our quest for the perfect tonic water, we spent days in the British Library researching quinine sources before travelling to some of the most remote parts of the world, venturing as far as the Democratic Republic of the Congo to find quinine of the highest quality.
  • By blending the gentle bitterness of quinine with fruit sugars and subtly sweet floral botanicals such as Lemon Thyme and Rosemary that we've sourced from the shores of the Mediterranean, we've created a delicious, reduced calorie Mediterranean Tonic Water. A unique variation of our Premium Indian Tonic Water but with 32% fewer calories. Enjoy this refreshing twist on a classic G&T, V&T or as a sophisticated soft drink.
  • Charles & Tim
  • Fever-Tree Co-Founders
  • Made with natural flavours including floral botanicals
  • Delicious and low in calories
  • Made with natural flavours - rosemary & lemon thyme
  • Contains natural flavours
  • No artificial sweeteners
  • Pack size: 1200ml
  • Low in calories

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Spring Water, Fructose (Fruit Sugar), Acid: Citric Acid, Natural Flavourings including Natural Quinine

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Best before end: See base of can.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • If 3/4 of your drink is the mixer, mix with the best™

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Fevertree Ltd,
  • 186-188 Shepherds Bush Road,
  • London,
  • W6 7NL,
  • UK.

Return to

  • www.fever-tree.com

Net Contents

8 x 150ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(per 100ml)
Energy:82kJ, 19kcal
Total Fat:0g
of which saturates:0g
Carbohydrate:4.8g
of which sugars:4.8g
Protein:0g
Salt:0g

Yummy

5 stars

Excellent with gin

Refreshing and awaking

4 stars

My first sample bottle from the club.mediterranean. I enjoyed this with a steel river gin.i found the grapefruit in the gin matched perfect with the flavour in the tonic.a sweet twist to a bittler fruit.served with a lovley slice of fresh orange. As a solo drink i opptied to have it with a wedge of lime and enjoyed over ice with a slice of olive and sundried tomato bread. Perfect. Not my favourite tonic but perfect if used correctly. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Refreshing tonic

5 stars

This is a lovely tonic that goes well with every gin I’ve had it with. Great if you like a bit of flavour and sweetness in your gin. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great Taste

5 stars

Tastes very similar to the original Mediterranean without having the nasty after taste that other brands of slimline tonics have. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely refreshing tonic!

5 stars

Delicious, fresh flavour - lovely on it's own and also goes really well with warner's rhubarb gin. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not as expected

3 stars

I was keen to give this a try and a little surprised how dry it was but the flavours are very subtle. It was much better drinking whilst having a snack, seemed to give it a sweeter note. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect mixer...and lovely solo too!

5 stars

Such a lovely flavour that I now buy this to drink on its own and not just as a mixer. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Refreshing and unique

5 stars

Fresh and intriguing flavours, coupled with just the right amount of sweetness. The absence of sweeteners is not noticed. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Refreshing!

5 stars

This tonic made for a really refreshing summer G&T! I love the crisp, citrus notes with just the right amount of effervescent fizz. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Add a lighter Mediterranean twist to your drinks

5 stars

Calorie-wise a lighter version of the usual Mediterranean tonic water from Fever Tree - but you wouldn’t know it from the taste. It still has the fantastic botanicals, enough sharpness that a tonic should have and just the right amount of sweetness. This tonic is fantastic solo over ice but comes into it’s own in a G&T - pairs fantastically with full on botanicals style gins but equally it lifts a plain gin to another level and carries the drink well. I like to add a sprig of rosemary and green olives to my G&Ts with this gin and a slice of lime plus lots of ice. So for a little slice of the Mediterranean sun in your glass - try this tonic water - you won’t be disappointed [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

