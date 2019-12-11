By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Walkers Classic Variety Crisps 12 X 25G

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Walkers Classic Variety Crisps 12 X 25G
£ 2.00
£0.67/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • 3 x Cheese & Onion Flavour Potato Crisps 3 x Ready Salted Potato Crisps 3 x Salt & Vinegar Flavour Potato Crisps 3 x Prawn Cocktail Flavour Crisps (with sugar and sweetener)
  • Find us on Facebook and Twitter
  • Since 1948, we've been delighting the nation everyday with our delicious, great tasting crisps. We strive to always give you the very best quality and continue to be made with 100% Great British potatoes. So thank you for choosing us for over 70 years. Walkers has been and always will be made by Britain.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere
  • 100% Great British potatoes
  • No artificial colours
  • No preservatives
  • No MSG
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a cool dry place

Number of uses

Each inner pack contains 1 serving

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From MSG (Glutamate)
  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • EU: Walkers,

Return to

  • We're Here to Help!
  • www.walkers.co.uk
  • UK 0800 274777
  • ROI 1800 509408
  • Weekdays 9am-5pm
  • Or Consumer Care
  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • EU: Walkers,

Net Contents

12 x 25g ℮

    • 100% Great British potatoes
    • No artificial colours
    • No preservatives
    • No MSG
    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • 3 x Cheese & Onion
    • 3 x Ready Salted
    • 3 x Salt & Vinegar
    • 3 x Prawn Cocktail

    Information

    Ingredients

    Potatoes, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Rapeseed, in varying proportions), Cheese & Onion Seasoning [Dried Onion, Salt, Dried Milk Whey, Lactose (from Milk), Sugar, Flavouring (contains Milk), Cheese Powder (from Milk), Dried Yeast, Dried Garlic, Acids (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Colours (Annatto, Paprika Extract)]

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Milk

    Storage

    • Store in a cool dry place

    Number of uses

    Each inner pack contains 1 serving

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 25g(%*) PackPer 100g
    Energy 519kJ2070kJ
    -124kcal(6%*)495kcal
    Fat 6.7g(10%*)26.7g
    of which Saturates 0.5g(3%*)2.1g
    Carbohydrate 14.0g55.9g
    of which Sugars 0.7g(1%*)2.7g
    Fibre 1.1g4.4g
    Protein 1.4g5.6g
    Salt 0.30g(5%*)1.20g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
    • 100% Great British potatoes
    • No artificial colours
    • No preservatives
    • No MSG
    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • 3 x Cheese & Onion
    • 3 x Ready Salted
    • 3 x Salt & Vinegar
    • 3 x Prawn Cocktail

    Information

    Ingredients

    Potatoes, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Rapeseed, in varying proportions), Salt

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Milk

    Storage

    • Store in a cool dry place

    Number of uses

    Each inner pack contains 1 serving

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 25g(%*) PackPer 100g
    Energy 549kJ2194kJ
    -132kcal(7%*)526kcal
    Fat 8.0g(11%*)31.9g
    of which Saturates 0.7g(3%*)2.6g
    Carbohydrate 12.9g51.5g
    of which Sugars 0.1g(<1%*)0.4g
    Fibre 1.1g4.3g
    Protein 1.5g6.1g
    Salt 0.35g(6%*)1.40g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
  • Each inner pack contains:
    • Energy542kJ 130kcal
      6%
    • Fat7.7g
      11%
    • Saturates0.6g
      3%
    • Sugars0.3g
      <1%
    • Salt0.41g
      7%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 542kJ

    • 100% Great British potatoes
    • No artificial colours
    • No preservatives
    • No MSG
    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • 3 x Cheese & Onion
    • 3 x Ready Salted
    • 3 x Salt & Vinegar
    • 3 x Prawn Cocktail

    Information

    Ingredients

    Potatoes, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Rapeseed, in varying proportions), Salt & Vinegar Seasoning [Flavouring, Dried Vinegar, Salt, Acid (Citric Acid), Potassium Chloride, Sugar]

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Milk

    Storage

    • Store in a cool dry place

    Number of uses

    Each inner pack contains 1 serving

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 25g(%*) PackPer 100g
    Energy 542kJ2166kJ
    -130kcal(6%*)519kcal
    Fat 7.7g(11%*)30.8g
    of which Saturates 0.6g(3%*)2.5g
    Carbohydrate 13.2g52.6g
    of which Sugars 0.3g(<1%*)1.0g
    Fibre 1.1g4.2g
    Protein 1.5g5.9g
    Salt 0.41g(7%*)1.62g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
    • 100% Great British potatoes
    • No artificial colours
    • No preservatives
    • No MSG
    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • 3 x Cheese & Onion
    • 3 x Ready Salted
    • 3 x Salt & Vinegar
    • 3 x Prawn Cocktail

    Information

    Ingredients

    Potatoes, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Rapeseed, in varying proportions), Prawn Cocktail Seasoning [Flavouring, Sugar, Salt, Glucose, Acid (Citric Acid), Potassium Chloride, Dried Yeast, Dried Onion, Tomato Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract), Sweetener (Sucralose)]

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Milk

    Storage

    • Store in a cool dry place

    Number of uses

    Each inner pack contains 1 serving

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 25g(%*) PackPer 100g
    Energy 542kJ2166kJ
    -130kcal(6%*)519kcal
    Fat 7.6g(11%*)30.5g
    of which Saturates 0.6g(3%*)2.5g
    Carbohydrate 13.3g53.0g
    of which Sugars 0.5g(<1%*)1.8g
    Fibre 1.1g4.2g
    Protein 1.5g6.1g
    Salt 0.32g(5%*)1.26g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

The crisp's are a bit thicker than Walkers so they

5 stars

The crisp's are a bit thicker than Walkers so they firm to bite and don't break up b4 you get them into your mouth.

Usually bought next

Walkers Quavers Cheese Snacks 12 X 16 G

£ 1.47
£0.77/100g

Offer

Heinz Baked Beans In Tomato Sauce 4 X415g

£ 2.50
£1.51/kg

Jacobs Mini Cheddars Snacks 12 X 25 G

£ 1.50
£0.50/100g

Offer

Tesco Baked Beans In Tomato Sauce 4 X420g

£ 1.00
£0.60/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here