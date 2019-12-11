By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Walkers Ready Salted Crisps 12 X 25G

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Walkers Ready Salted Crisps 12 X 25G
£ 2.00
£0.67/100g

Offer

Each inner pack contains:
  • Energy549kJ 132kcal
    7%
  • Fat8.0g
    11%
  • Saturates0.7g
    3%
  • Sugars0.1g
    <1%
  • Salt0.35g
    6%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 549kJ

Product Description

  • Ready Salted Potato Crisps
  • Find us on Facebook and Twitter
  • Since 1948, we've been delighting the nation everyday with our delicious, great tasting crisps. We strive to always give you the very best quality and continue to be made with 100% Great British potatoes. So thank you for choosing us for over 70 years. Walkers has been and always will be made by Britain.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere
  • 100% Great British potatoes
  • No artificial colours
  • No preservatives
  • No MSG
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

Potatoes, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Rapeseed, in varying proportions), Salt

Allergy Information

  • Made in a factory that also handles: Milk, Wheat, Gluten, Barley, Soya, Celery, Mustard

Storage

Store in a cool dry place

Number of uses

Each inner pack contains 1 serving

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From MSG (Glutamate)
  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • EU: Walkers,

Return to

  • We're Here to Help!
  • www.walkers.co.uk
  • UK 0800 274777
  • ROI 1800 509408
  • Weekdays 9am-5pm
  • Or Consumer Care
  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • EU: Walkers,

Net Contents

12 x 25g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 25g(%*) PackPer 100g
Energy 549kJ2194kJ
-132kcal(7%*)526kcal
Fat 8.0g(11%*)31.9g
of which Saturates 0.7g(3%*)2.6g
Carbohydrate 12.9g51.5g
of which Sugars 0.1g(<1%*)0.4g
Fibre 1.1g4.3g
Protein 1.5g6.1g
Salt 0.35g(6%*)1.40g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Cannot understand why this product is now unavaila

5 stars

Cannot understand why this product is now unavailable much preferred.

