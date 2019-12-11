By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Mccoys Chip Shop Salt & Vinegar Crisps 130G

3(2)Write a review
Mccoys Chip Shop Salt & Vinegar Crisps 130G
£ 1.00
£0.77/100g

Each 30g serving contains
  • Energy636kJ 152kcal
    8%
  • Fat7.5g
    11%
  • Saturates0.8g
    4%
  • Sugars0.6g
    1%
  • Salt0.60g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2121kJ

Product Description

  • Salt & Vinegar Flavour Reformed Potato Snack
  • Snacks can be enjoyed as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle, including regular exercise.
  • Full on Chip Shop flavours all wrapped up!
  • Why not try?...
  • Chip Shop Sea Salted
  • Chip Shop Curry Sauce
  • Crinkled chips with full on chip shop flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 130g

Information

Ingredients

Dried Potato, Sunflower Oil, Maize Starch, Salt & Vinegar Flavour [Natural Flavourings, Salt, Sugar, Acid: Citric Acid, Dextrose, Maltodextrin, Dried Yeast Extract, Rice Flour, Dried Barley Malt Vinegar, Colour: Paprika Extract], Maize Flour, Emulsifier: E471

Allergy Information

  • Also may contain Milk, Gluten

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, store in an airtight container.

Number of uses

130g pack = approximately 4 servings

Name and address

  • FREEPOST KP SNACKS
  • ROI Mail: KP Snacks Limited,
  • P.O. Box No. 4,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE65 2UQ,

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Please contact us on our careline if you have any questions or comments, or write to our Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack and contents, stating when and where purchased.
  • Tel: Freephone (UK) 0800 7835456 (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm), Republic of Ireland 1800 551679
  • Mail: FREEPOST KP SNACKS
  • ROI Mail: KP Snacks Limited,
  • P.O. Box No. 4,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE65 2UQ,
  • UK.
  • Contact us at: www.kpsnacks.com

Net Contents

130g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g Serving
Energy 2121kJ636kJ
-507kcal152kcal
Fat 25g7.5g
of which Saturates 2.5g0.8g
Carbohydrate 61g18g
of which Sugars 2.0g0.6g
Fibre 2.9g0.9g
Protein 5.3g1.6g
Salt 2.0g0.60g
130g pack = approximately 4 servings--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

poor

1 stars

Binned.after a few mouthfuls.

Top tasting crisps

5 stars

Amazing crisps

