Tesco Finest Italian Antipasti 226G

Tesco Finest Italian Antipasti 226G
£ 3.00
£1.33/100g

Offer

¼ of a pack
  • Energy587kJ 142kcal
    7%
  • Fat12.2g
    17%
  • Saturates3.1g
    16%
  • Sugars0.9g
    1%
  • Salt1.7g
    28%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1040kJ / 251kcal

Product Description

  • Stone in Nocellara and Itrana olives, slow roasted vine tomatoes, dry cured seasoned ham, seasoned pork salami, Parmigiano Reggiano medium fat hard cheese.
  • Explore a balance of flavours and textures, contrasting buttery Nocellara with fruity Itrana olives, both varieties handpicked with their stones left in for a fuller flavour. Salami Milano and prosciutto bring garlic and smoky notes while flakes of Parmigiano Reggiano add a distinctive flavour. There's sweetness from marinated slow roasted vine tomatoes. Enjoy this platter with a glass of our Tesco finest* Valpolicella Ripasso with family and friends.
  • Buttery Nocellara and fruity Itrana olives, sweet slow roasted vine tomatoes, Smoked Prosciutto, dry cured Salami Milano and rich Italian Parmigiano Reggiano
  • Pack size: 226g

Information

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in Italy, Packed in UK

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: Olives contain olive stones.

Recycling info

Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled Sachet. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

226g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g¼ of a pack (56g)
Energy1040kJ / 251kcal587kJ / 142kcal
Fat21.6g12.2g
Saturates5.4g3.1g
Carbohydrate2.0g1.1g
Sugars1.5g0.9g
Fibre2.7g1.5g
Protein10.8g6.1g
Salt3.1g1.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: Olives contain olive stones.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

