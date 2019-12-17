Tesco Finest Italian Antipasti 226G
- Energy587kJ 142kcal7%
- Fat12.2g17%
- Saturates3.1g16%
- Sugars0.9g1%
- Salt1.7g28%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1040kJ / 251kcal
Product Description
- Stone in Nocellara and Itrana olives, slow roasted vine tomatoes, dry cured seasoned ham, seasoned pork salami, Parmigiano Reggiano medium fat hard cheese.
- Explore a balance of flavours and textures, contrasting buttery Nocellara with fruity Itrana olives, both varieties handpicked with their stones left in for a fuller flavour. Salami Milano and prosciutto bring garlic and smoky notes while flakes of Parmigiano Reggiano add a distinctive flavour. There's sweetness from marinated slow roasted vine tomatoes. Enjoy this platter with a glass of our Tesco finest* Valpolicella Ripasso with family and friends.
- Buttery Nocellara and fruity Itrana olives, sweet slow roasted vine tomatoes, Smoked Prosciutto, dry cured Salami Milano and rich Italian Parmigiano Reggiano
- Pack size: 226g
Information
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Produced in Italy, Packed in UK
Number of uses
4 Servings
Warnings
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: Olives contain olive stones.
Recycling info
Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled Sachet. Widely Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
226g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|¼ of a pack (56g)
|Energy
|1040kJ / 251kcal
|587kJ / 142kcal
|Fat
|21.6g
|12.2g
|Saturates
|5.4g
|3.1g
|Carbohydrate
|2.0g
|1.1g
|Sugars
|1.5g
|0.9g
|Fibre
|2.7g
|1.5g
|Protein
|10.8g
|6.1g
|Salt
|3.1g
|1.7g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Safety information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: Olives contain olive stones.
